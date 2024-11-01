Fortnite v32.00 Downtime - Remix: Chapter 2 Update
Fortnite Remix is bringing Chapter 2 back into the battle royale for a limited time, and the nostalgic fun starts tomorrow morning. The downtime will begin at 2 AM Eastern Time and continue for a few hours. We've listed the exact time for each region below, so that you can hop back into Chapter 2 as soon as possible.
Time Zone
Downtime
UTC
6:00 AM
PDT
11:00 PM
EDT
2:00 AM
CET
7:00 AM
What is Coming in the Fortnite Remix Update?
Fortnite Remix is a special season taking place throughout November 2024. Weapons, skins, and vehicles from Chapter 2 will make a return in the update. Reload Solos are also being introduced as a single-player version of the Reload game mode.
Alongside the new and returning content, Epic Games is bringing new items to the Fortnite Shop, likely including variations of popular Chapter 2 cosmetics. The Prelude event has transported fans back to the early days of the third-person shooter, and this update is only the beginning.