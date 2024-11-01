Esports illustrated

Fortnite v32.00 Downtime - Remix: Chapter 2 Update

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Fortnite Remix is bringing Chapter 2 back into the battle royale for a limited time, and the nostalgic fun starts tomorrow morning. The downtime will begin at 2 AM Eastern Time and continue for a few hours. We've listed the exact time for each region below, so that you can hop back into Chapter 2 as soon as possible.

Time Zone

Downtime

UTC

6:00 AM

PDT

11:00 PM

EDT

2:00 AM

CET

7:00 AM

What is Coming in the Fortnite Remix Update?

Fortnite Remix is a special season taking place throughout November 2024. Weapons, skins, and vehicles from Chapter 2 will make a return in the update. Reload Solos are also being introduced as a single-player version of the Reload game mode.

Alongside the new and returning content, Epic Games is bringing new items to the Fortnite Shop, likely including variations of popular Chapter 2 cosmetics. The Prelude event has transported fans back to the early days of the third-person shooter, and this update is only the beginning.

Published
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

