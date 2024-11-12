Fortnite v32.10 Downtime Schedule - Ice Spice POI & Kicks Delay
Downtime is now confirmed for the upcoming V32.10 update in Fortnite. The Kicks cosmetic is set to be added to the battle royale in this patch, along with a new point of interest and item themed around the rap artist Ice Spice releasing on November 14th. Ice Spice's mythic item will be a handy Grappler that creates ice blocks around your character's feet for slippery maneuvers, plus a unique Assault Rifle, according to information by X leaker @HYPEX.
The V32.10 update will feature a new map location, an assortment of unvaulted items from Chapter 2, and new cosmetics to buy in the item shop. Kicks were supposed to make an appearance in the third-person shooter tomorrow, but use of them has been delayed according to leaker @HYPEX on X.
More Chapter 6 leaks may be revealed following the release of V32.10, so keep your eyes peeled for information pertaining to the new chapter and upcoming Juice Wrld event. Although this patch won't add too much to Fortnite, it might give us new info about what comes next.
Downtime will officially commence at 4 AM Eastern Standard Time on November 13th and most likely finish around 10 AM EST. We've listed each time zone below so that you can jump straight into the celebrity action.
Time Zone
Downtime
UTC
9 AM
PDT
1AM
EDT
4 AM
CET
10 AM