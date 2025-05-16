X-Wings & Tie Fighters Buffed — Fortnite v35.10 Patch Notes
The v35.10 update just launched in Fortnite, and with it comes a couple of balancing changes to the vehicles in Battle Royale. X-Wings have added a new dynamic to combat, so it's not too surprising that Epic has made adjustments to improve these fan-favorite vessels.
We're going to walk you through how X-Wings and Fighters have changed in the 5/16 update, along with how the meta has shifted in the latest Star Wars patch.
X-Wings and TIE Fighters were Buffed Recently!
Both X-Wings and TIE Fighters just received a major buff in Fortnite. Their HP has been increased by around 500 health per vehicle in every match type, allowing them to fly longer and take more damage before being destroyed by enemy gunfire.
RELATED: Fortnite: Patch Notes for May 16 Ballistic Update - New Map & Pistol
Since the X-Wing and Fighter are aerial vehicles, it's very easy for enemy combatants to take aim and destroy them, even when the opposing player is across the map. Epic Games probably wants players to experience the thrill of an X-Wing without it getting destroyed too quickly.
We've listed the updated HP stats below, according to a post by HYPEX.
• Solos: 1,050 > 1,450
• Duos: 1,350 > 1,860
• Trios: 1,425 > 1,965
• Squads: 1,500 > 2,070
How to Invert the Imperial TIE Fighter's Controls
Another minor change to the TIE Fighters in today's update will allow you to invert the controls, offering more ways to pilot the fan-favorite Star Wars vehicle. Some players can only fly effectively with inverted controls, so this quick fix was essential in creating a fairer battleground for every Fortnite fan.
RELATED: Peterbot & AussieAntics Win the Fortnite Pro-am
The FortniteStatus account on X recently posted instructions detailing how to customize the controls for Fighters:
Settings > Game > Extra Game Options > Invert Fighter Controls: ON
Other Balancing Changes in the 5/16 Patch
The increase in health to Fortnite's vehicles will have a massive impact on the competitive scene, but a few weapons were also buffed. The list below explains everything that's changed, per the FortniteStatus account on X.
• DL-44 Blaster Pistols now deal slightly more damage and fire more precisely where you’re aiming.
• CR-2 Blasters now deal slightly more damage and are easier to find across the island.
• BARM-ST12 Scatter Blasters now deal slightly more damage and take longer to overheat.
RELATED: What We Know About Fortnite OG: Season 4 - New POIs, Release Date and more
Esports Impact
The new CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster is a powerful force for battling lightsabers since its spread can hit multiple enemies in melee range. More guns are always appreciated in the competitive community, especially since melee weapons and vehicles are so powerful in Chapter 6.
You can expect to see more X-Wings and Fighters flying around the Chapter 6 Island, while playing aggressively with melee weapons may become less common thanks to the Jawa Scatter Blaster.