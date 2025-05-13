NEXT SEASON IS LIKELY HERO-THEMED ‼️



WHY?

• 18x Heroes Skins in the Surveys

• Superman Collab (Skin + Mythic) Next Season

• Next Season starts on same day as OGS4 (CH1 Heroes)

• Heroes-themed Boons leaked this Update that have the same icon as the one in these skins' chests pic.twitter.com/97HUaolM5M