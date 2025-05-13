Darth Jar Jar is Coming This Week - All New Content in Fortnite v35.10 Update
The latest update is hot dropping into Fortnite with a variety of new Star Wars content. A few extra force powers were added to the loot pool last week, each attached to a powerful lightsaber, but Epic Games doesn't plan to stop there.
We've compiled all the info you should know about Thursday's update, plus some speculation on how the newest additions might affect competitive play. Whether you're a Star Wars or Walking Dead fan, there'll be a lot to keep you busy in Fortnite soon!
When Does the Next Update Release in Fortnite?
Fortnite's next patch goes live on May 15th, though the exact time remains unknown. Typically, Epic Games will announce downtime about 12 hours prior. Maintenance will probably start around 4 AM EDT on May 15th if they stick to the usual schedule.
Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
1AM
EDT
4AM
UTC
9AM
CET
10AM
If you're looking forward to new guns and skins based around the Star Wars universe, then this week's update will brighten your day.
RELATED: Riot Cofounder Says Epic Terms are "Too Onerous" for Arcane Fortnite Skins
How Will Ranked Play Change on May 15th?
The upcoming update won't add anything game-changing to Fortnite's loot pool, but it may switch up how players approach combat in certain situations. According to ShiinaBR, the Mandalorian Jetpack will be unvaulted soon, which may act as a counter to lightsabers.
Most melee weapons in Fortnite offer maneuverability, so the introduction of another jetpack could help compensate for the lack of a lightsaber in a player's kit. Plus, jetpacks offer a quick escape from enemies wielding lightsabers.
ShiinaBR also believes that the CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster may make it into the loot pool on May 15th, which would offer another option for ranged players. In the end, lightsabers will certainly stay meta, but extra choices help level the playing field.
RELATED: New Fortnite Map POIs Ranked - Chapter 6 Season 3 Best Landing Strategy
What's Coming in Fortnite's 5/15 Update?
The update on May 15th is set to add new skins, weapons, and even collab items, according to ShinnaBR. We'll walk you through what to expect, including the latest combat equipment for Battle Royale.
RELATED: The Best Force Powers in Fortnite - Locations & More
New Guns Are Coming
One of the key points that ShiinaBR highlighted about the 5/15 update is that it'll offer new weaponry. The leaker suggested that the CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster should be coming in the update, alongside the Wookiee Bowcaster. The Mandalorian Jetpack could make it into Fortnite's loot pool on Thursday, which would allow players to traverse the Island much more efficiently.
RELATED: Peterbot & AussieAntics Win the Fortnite Pro-am
Finally, ShiinaBR also mentioned a couple of weapons that may be added to the files, including the WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistol and the Amban Sniper Rifle. With so many Star Wars weapons to pick from, the loot pool just keeps getting more diverse.
Jar Jar Enters the Battle!
One of the biggest things being added in the May 15th update are new skins. ShiinaBR has posted that a new variant of the Grevious skin could be introduced, while the long-awaited Darth Jar Jar outfit should be available soon.
RELATED: How Fortnite Came Back to iOS: Fortnite Mobile Return Timeline
Along with a collection of costumes, dataminers predicted that we could get new collab items and Icon emotes on May 15th, though they may not be released in the Item Shop until a later date.
Season 3 Leaks
Many are speculating that the next season of Chapter 6 could have a superhero theme, as leakers like HYPEX have posted possible skins for Season 3. More could be revealed if new files are added to Fortnite in the next update, according to ShiinaBR.
RELATED: Dataminers Discover Potential Theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
The Walking Dead Creeps into Creative
For horror fans, a major crossover into the world of The Walking Dead is a dream come true, though it'll only affect Creative mode. Negan recently entered the Item Shop, but the true TWD collab comes in the form of new assets in Creative.
Players will soon be able to create and publish entire worlds themed around The Walking Dead and its universe, so Fortnite zombies just got much scarier. A Game Collection will be dedicated to The Walking Dead, and the fun starts at 9 AM EDT on May 16th.
ShiinaBR also mentioned the possibility of some crossovers returning following the update on May 15th, so we could see a return of popular skins from The Walking Dead.