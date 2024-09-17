Spider-Man and Venom Team Up in Fortnite — What We Know So Far
Spider-Man and Venom are coming to Forntite.
The newest Marvel LTM came to Fortnite today. While the new game mode is the highlight, a lot of leakers also noticed some exciting future updates in Fortnite's new files after the update. This includes a collaboration with Spider-Man and Venom.
Here's what we know so far.
When Is Spider-Man Coming to Fortnite?
Leakers are unsure when Spider-Man and Venom are coming to Fortnite, but it's likely to be part of the current season.
What Spider-Man Skins Are Coming to Fortnite?
The details of Spider-Man and Venom's collaboration are currently unknown. Fans have skins they want to see, of course, including Carnage, Venom Noir, and Cosmic Spider-Man. Others are even wondering if we'll get a Venom Peely. But leakers are not sure what the collaboration will entail just yet.
It's also unclear what else will be part of the collaboration, including exciting new items that let you web sling (another hope from fans). For now, gamers are excited at the potential of Spider-Man and Venom coming into the Fortnite universe.