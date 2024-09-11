Big War Machine Changes — Fortnite Patch Notes
Fortnite is alive and well in 2024, and the game has excited fans with new Season 5 Episode 4 updates. The game's September 11 2024 Patch Notes are live, and they include Battle Royale balance adjustments which will affect several items. Shuri's Black Panther Claws and War Machine's Hover Jet will face significant changes. Here's everything we know about Fortnite's 9/11/2024 patch — let's explore!
Fortnite 9/11/2024 Patch Notes
Fortnite 9/11/24 Patch Buffs
Shuri's Black Panther Claws are being buffed in this update. Their spawn rate is also increasing, and players can now find the item in chest and floor loot. The Black Panther Claws enable players to pounce on their opponents from a long range and will increase player Sprint speed.
Avenger items (other than War Machine's Hover Jet) will spawn more frequently. The Avenger items can be obtained through Avenger chests. Avenger items include:
- Emma Frost's Striker Burst AR
- Mysterio's Sovereign Shotgun
- Doctor Doom's Monarch Pistol
- Captain America's Shield
- War Machine's Arsenal
- War Machine's Auto Turret
- War Machine's Hover Jet
- Doombot's Siphon Medallion
- Emma Frost's Reveal Medallion
- Mysterio's Stealth Medallion
Fortnite 9/11/24 Patch Nerfs
War Machine's Hover Jet will face nerfs in this patch. The item will drop slightly less frequently so other items including Shuri's Black Panther Claws have a higher spawn probability.
Fortnite Community Feedback
Fortnite's community has mixed reactions to this Patch Notes. Many players are particularly confused about the War Machine's Hover Jet nerfs. The Hover Jet generally received positive reactions upon launch, and players appreciate the increased mobility it provides. User @drivespace_ replied to @FortniteStatus' update tweet with a fascinating analysis of the situation, saying "This actually breaks the game even further [...] How is someone with no mobility going to fight against a hover jet? Bring back the times when everyone was basically guaranteed the mobility item of the current meta." Collegiate esports player @Jigiar_ also questioned "why's the jetpack getting nerfed so much?"
However, others were pleased with the Hover Jet's lowered spawn rate: media creator @TheAgentShadow, who has 33,000 Twitter followers, commented "W Jetpack nerf". Streamer Tom Cornish complimented the decision but stated "W, but when are we increasing Doom Island spawns again?".
The Fortnite community is also using the patch as an opportunity to request future fixes. Existing issues raised in the Patch Notes' Twitter replies include Doom Central statue graffiti bugs, faulty 'lock input method as mouse' settings and matchmaking errors. The Fortnite team is actively responding to these concerns and examining potential fixes.