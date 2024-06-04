How to Find All Weapon Bunkers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, many things have been added to keep you constantly busy. There are new items, a new battle pass, more bunkers, and even a secret bunker to find.
There are actually nine bunkers for you to discover. Each one will be carrying various loot including rare chests for extra loot making the search for these bunkers worthwhile.
Bunkers In Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 3
Luckily, just about all of the bunkers in Season 5 Chapter 3 of Fortnite are in the same location as they were previously. However, there is one that is in the new biome as well.
Keep in mind that when it comes to bunkers, you can only access 5 of them per match. You will know when you hear an alarm or find the alarm symbol that marks certain areas on the map. Otherwise, the doors to the bunkers are impenetrable. Speaking of which, the secret bunker south of the Grand Glacier as of right now can not be accessed though that will hopefully change soon.
Inside the bunkers, you will find some high-tier loot caches along with a mod bench where you can upgrade your weapons and some epic chests that will give you some extra loot. With these mod benches, you will need Gold Bars to install any weapon attachments. You'll find the following in each of the bunkers.
- Around 3 rare chests
- Ammo crates
- Weapon Mod Bench
- Weapon Cases
- Gold Bars
1. East of Lavish Lair
You'll find this bunker across the river, just east of the Lavish Lair on the map.
2. South of Rebel's Roost
This bunker can be found south of Rebel's Roost, just east of the river flowing through this area.
3. West of Underworld
Heading west of Underworld, you'll find this bunker near the coast.
4. Southwest of Grim Gate
Southwest of the Grim Gate you'll find this bunker near the river that flows down from the Underworld.
5. South of Pleasant Piazza
This bunker will be just south of the Pleasant Piazza. It will be just northwest of what looks like a tiny lake on the map.
6. South of Nitrodrome
South of Nitrodrome and just across the river will be this bunker.
7. Northwest of Mount Olympus
Slightly northwest of Mount Olympus you will find this bunker before you hit Nitrodrome.
8. North of Mount Olympus
North of Mount Olympus, before you reach Reckless Railways there will be another bunker.
9. North of Reckless Railways
This bunker will be in the middle point between Classy Courts and Reckless Railways.