What are Sprites in Fortnite?

Michael Caruso

New mechanics are bound to be introduced in every new season of Fortnite, but Chapter 6 is a little different. With the launch of the newest season, Epic Games released multiple types of movement, Oni Masks with unique abilities, and even new crossovers with Godzilla and Baymax.

Alongside all of the content listed above, Chapter 6: Season 1 includes a whole new map to explore. While you are traversing the Japanese-themed island, you may run into creatures called sprites. We're about to take an in-depth look at sprites and their use in Fortnite.

What Are Sprites?

Sprites are funny little creatures that each represent a different element, and they're found all over the map near grass and trees. The elements may include water, air, or earth. Once you find a sprite, pick it up and take it to a Sprite Shine to gain powerful items and a strong boon that withstands even death. Sprite Shines are common throughout the Chapter 6 Island, so you'll find one near every named location.

Boon

Ability

Fire

Weapon reload ammo quicker.

Water

Health is restored when you swim in water.

Wind

Equipping your pickaxe increases your movement speed.

Void

Defeating enemies reveals the location of other opponents.

Each Sprite also offers a unique ability if you decide to keep it in your inventory. For example, a Water Sprite can be thrown on the floor to heal nearby players. Below is a table containing a look at every sprite's ability.

Sprite

Ability

Water

Can create a healing dome for you and teammates.

Air

Launches you into the air and allows you to deploy a glider. It can also damage structures.

Earth

Grants new items when you feed it items.

