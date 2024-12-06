What Time does Fortnite OG Release?
Fortnite adds a new chapter every year or so, but many fans still consider Chapter 1 the best. Epic Games just launched Chapter 6 last week, but they're already updating the fun-filled battle royale once again with a new game mode - Fortnite OG.
The first chapter of Fortnite was truly a sight to behold, but Epic Games is bringing it back permanently as its own separate game mode. We're going to walk you through when you can play Fortnite OG and answer every burning question you have about the new nostalgic way to play.
The release of any new mode is sure to attract attention, but Fortnite OG is a different beast altogether. As hundreds of thousands of fans await the return of the first-ever Island, it's important to know when the experience launches so that you can be the first off the Battle Bus.
Fortnite OG is set to become available to play at 9 AM Eastern Time tomorrow. The game mode is already available in Fortnite on the home page, but it's locked until the official release time. Below is a table with every time zone so that you can hop onto the nostalgic battlefield without wasting a second.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
6 AM
EDT
9 AM
UTC
2 PM
CET
3 PM
What Season of Chapter 1 is Returning?
Epic Games has announced a lot of details about Fortnite OG prior to launch, including how its seasons will work. Each month will offer a return to a separate season from Chapter 1, starting with the very first iteration of the third-person shooter - Chapter 1: Season 1. In February, we'll likely see a return to Season 2.
Will Fortnite OG Have A Battle Pass?
Fortnite OG is set to include its own Battle Pass, so you'll be able to unlock even more rare cosmetics during Chapter 6. The pass has been entirely leaked, so we know everything coming within it. Although it has fewer skins than a standard Battle Pass, it includes new variants for fan-favorite characters, so it's arguably better than the Chapter 6 pass if you prefer OG content. In total, the OG Pass will offer 45 reward tiers.
There will almost certainly be a new Battle Pass alongside the return of every Chapter 1 season, so Peely fans should be excited. The OG Pass will be available to you for free if you're subscribed to the Fortnite Crew, making the subscription more worthwhile compared to previous chapters. The first OG Pass will last until January 31st at 2 AM Eastern Time, which gives fans almost 2 months to collect all the dazzling rewards.
Will Double Pump Return in Chapter 1?
The original Chapter 1: Season 1 weapons are returning in Fortnite OG for a limited time, and they'll probably be switched around following the release of each OG season. Among the old guns is the OG Pump Shotgun design, which includes an ancient mechanic that was removed long ago.
The Double Pump is a unique mechanic that allows a skilled player to nearly one-shot any opponent. A player places two Pump Shotguns in their inventory side-by-side, then switches between shotguns after firing to avoid the cooldown time period. Though this mechanic is considered overpowered by many in the fan-base, it's returning in Fortnite OG.
It's not likely that the Double Pump strategy will remain for more than a few seasons, since it was originally removed before Season 5. Regardless, the entire Fortnite fan-base is buzzing about this iconic mechanic's return, and it's sure to bring back memories for Fortnite fans everywhere.
Will Fortnite OG Offer Zero Build?
Luckily for new fans of Fortnite, you'll be able to experience the OG glory days without building turned on. Zero Build will be available for Fortnite OG immediately following its release. However, only Solo and Squads will be playable at launch.
Although it won't be available right away, Fortnite OG Cups are also coming soon so that you can test your competitive power against other seasoned Fortnite fans. It's evident that Epic Games is trying hard to incorporate Fortnite OG as a mode that's here to stay, so hopefully we'll receive the option to play in Duos or Trios soon.
Will Fortnite OG Have Original Movement?
One of the biggest debates in the Fortnite community today is whether or not OG should return to the standard movement style. Lacking advanced movements like swimming or sliding, Fortnite didn't have many ways to traverse the Chapter 1 map.
Fortnite OG won't incorporate the original movement system. Instead, Epic Games announced that the nostalgic mode will still offer quality of life changes that have been introduced to Fortnite throughout the past few years. For example, you'll be able to slide and sprint as is possible in regular Battle Royale mode.
Although many players were looking forward to returning to the OG movement system, the new ways to move add a way to counter builders and those who have the high-ground in a match. Epic Games may have made this decision because movement felt radically different in Chapter 1, so newer players might have avoided Fortnite OG entirely if basic moves like sprinting were removed.
