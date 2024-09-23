When is Fortnitemares? — Everything We Know
Fortnite's Halloween event is coming back in a big way with brand new cosmetics, unique game modes, and so much spooky season content. While we always knew Fortnitemares was going to drop sometime in October, we finally have a sense of the release date along with some promising details for the latest iteration of this annual event. Here's what we know:
When is Fortnitemares?
Fortnitemares will drop likely with the second Fortnite update in October, either on October 11 or 15. Epic Games has not yet confirmed a release date, but likely will soon.
What Content is Coming in Fortnitemares?
Naturally, plenty of iconic spooky season skins and other cosmetics will no doubt return to the store during Fortnitemares. However, Epic has teased some new skins along with multiple collabs. We already know a Saw crossover will come along with the update as it has been teased in-game.
Along with the skins, there will be a number of Halloween-themed maps joining the Discover playlist. To add to the ambiance (and borrow a page from what made Among Us so successful for streamers) proximity chat will be required for the halloween maps. Players who want to submit maps to the pool will have until October 7.
According to data miners, we will also see three new points of interest and six landmarks added to the map.