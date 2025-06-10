Where to Find All 14 NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6: Season 3
- A whole new lineup of NPCs has landed on the island for Fortnite Season 3 offering loot and rare items to power up your squad
- Learn the spawn location for every new NPC and which powerful items they can offer you
- What impact will the NPCs have on FNCS gameplay
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has introduced a fresh set of NPCs across the island, offering key weapons, consumables and utility items that can alter the outcome of fights. The island has seen a complete overhaul after the conclusion of the Star Wars Season as we have seen brand new POIs, weapons, and NPCs introduced on the island. Today, we are going to be breaking down the location for every NPC in Chapter 6 Season 3: Super, and showing what valuable items or services they can offer you during your life on the island.
Here's a list of every NPC you can find throughout the Fortnite map in Season 3:
- Lightrider
- The Night Rose
- Superman
- Morgan Myst
- Vengeance Jones
- Shadow Blade Hope
- Haylee Skye
- Ziggy
- Outlaw Midas
- Robin
- Killswitch
- Jade
- Synthwave
- Kendo
1. Lightrider
Located at Shiny Shafts, Lightrider offers a Med-Mist smoke grenade that is a key healing item this season. You can also hire Lightrider and she will join your squad. As one of the main characters of the Season 3 storyline, Lightrider's dialogue gives you key insight into her role within this season.
2. The Night Rose
Returning in Season 3, The Night Rose can be found just south of Supernova Academy and offers healing as well as a Fury Assault Rifle. You can also ask her questions about various POIs that can aid you as you learn the new map.
3. Superman
As one of the main characters of Season 3, Superman can be found within Supernova Academy. Superman is an invincible NPC that offers healing services as well as a Rift that you can use for quick rotations. Ask him questions to gain further insight into his role on the island this season.
4. Morgan Myst
Morgan Myst is located inside of the Supernova Academy Training Facility Basement where you can purchase her powerful Hero Item: Myst Gauntlets. These gauntlets fire a cone of damaging energy in front of you. You can also ask Morgan Myst questions about supernovas as well as her role on the island.
5. Vengeance Jones
Vengeance Jones is located inside of Supernova Academy and offers the new Hyperburst Pistol as well as Shield Bubble Jr for purchase. You can also ask Vengeance Jones questions about Supernovas and the Academy itself.
6. Shadow Blade Hope
Located across the hallway from Vengeance Jones at the Supernova Academy, Shadow Blade Hope offers healing as well as the new Deadeye DMR weapon. You can also trigger the Mask Maker conversation prompt that asks questions about the Season 3 story.
7. Haylee Skye
Haylee Skye can be found inside of a Pumped Power warehouse where she offers healing, Shockwave Grenades, and the Sentinel Shotgun. You can also hire Haylee Skye to join your squad.
8. Ziggy
Ziggy can be found at the gas station above Shining Span where he offers healing and a Med Kit for purchase. You can talk to him as he will disclose information about some of the other NPCs on the island this season. Ziggy can be hired to join your squad as well.
9. Outlaw Midas
Outlaw Midas can be found at Utopia City where he offers an Outlaw Shotgun as well as a Chug Jug. Midas also offers up lots of info on characters from past seasons if you engage in his dialogue options.
10. Robin
Robin can be found right off of the road in between Demon's Domain and Utopia City. You can hire him to join your squad as well as purchase a Wingshot Grappler from him. You can ask Robin questions about his origin as well as training on the island.
11. Killswitch
Killswitch is located in Foxy Floodgate where you can hire him to join your squad or purchase his Tracking Visor that allows you to easily find nearby players with pings and footsteps. You can talk to Killswitch and ask him about his role in the Season 3 storyline.
12. Jade
Jade can be found on the mountains above Shogun's Solitude where she offers access to a Rift to Go as well as Shield Pots. You can also talk to Jade about her role in the Season 3 storyline.
13. Synthwave
Synthwave can be found just West of the Resistance Base where you can hire her to join your squad as well as purchase the Hero Item: Bass Boost. This item creates a sound wave that destroys structures, and players while also knocking them backwards. It's secondary fire ability launches you in the air.
14. Kendo
Kendo can be found at Shogun's Solitude where you can purchase both a Rift to Go and Spire Rifle from him. You can engage in dialogue with Kendo to learn more about his place in the Season 3 story.
The post from @meetlootllama on X shows the location of every NPC on the map in one image as well as the loot they provide.
As the season progresses, we expect new NPCs to be added with every major patch as new content hits the island. With the Superhero season just starting, fans have a lot of content and skins to look forward to as the season progresses. Stay tuned for updates to this list as well as when new NPCs land on the island.
The Impact NPCs Could Have on Esports
As of now, the Hero Items offered by each NPC are permitted for use in FNCS tournaments. These items provide a huge power boost and can win your squad a fight with their unique abilities. As the season progresses and more abilities are added, Hero Items could very well see a ban if Epic deems them too powerful. For now, however, FNCS gameplay should be fascinating with the addition of each NPC's unique buffs across the island.
NPC placement certainly will impact competitive drop strategies as teams will look to utilize the best NPCs to obtain the most power. With four powerful NPCs in the area, Supernova Academy is clearly the best landing spot early in Season 3 and will see some of the hottest drops. Look for the top teams to maximize their drop strategies by landing at Supernova Academy.