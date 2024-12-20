Fortnite: What You Need to Know About Winterfest 2025 - FREE Snoop Dogg, Sgt. Winter, & More
Winterfest is ringing its bells once again. The snow-filled fun is back in Fortnite with another round of holiday cosmetics and icy equipment for Christmas, and fans can't wait to get a taste of the free rewards. Though the cosmetics are exciting this year, including even a free Snoop Dogg skin, there's a lot more to be thankful for in 2024's celebration.
Mariah Carey just received a fantastic live event and more may be to come leading up to Christmas and the New Year. All aboard the Polar Express because we're about to explain everything introduced in Winterfest 2024 and how you can claim every free item available under the Christmas tree.
When Does Winterfest Start?
The festive fun of Winterfest 2024 just began today at 3 PM Eastern. Mariah Carey unfroze and sang a beautiful tribute to her most popular song - All I Want For Christmas Is You. Winterfest lasts until January 7th at 9 AM Eastern, so you'll have quite a few weeks to earn all of the dazzling rewards and XP available during the event.
Free Wintery Rewards - Snoop Dogg's Skin
There are a handful of free rewards you can collect during Winterfest 2024 by simply playing while the winter event is active. Log in to Fortnite and head over to the snowflake on the furthest-right section of the main menu. This is where you'll find a plethora of wrapped presents under a tree, which even include a celebrity crossover skin.
Snoop Dogg is back with another outfit that'll make Santa proud. In addition to Christmas Snoop, he has a festive back bling and pickaxe to round out his set. A glider, spray, and even another holiday skin are available within the presents, so make sure to log in every day of Winterfest to collect your daily reward leading up to 2025.
Mariah Carey Concert & Crossover
Mariah Carey's concert is the talk of the town in Fortnite today. At 3 PM Eastern, she burst out of the snow to greet onlookers, then gave a spectacular performance of All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer even performed encores for an hour, allowing every Fortnite fan to hear her Christmas cheer.
Although the jam-session is over for now, you can buy the Mariah Carey Skin in the Item Shop tonight, along with her world-famous Christmas song as a smashing dance. You can also receive a Present full of powerful equipment if you dance with Carey in-game right now in the center of the Chapter 6 Island.
Holiday Cosmetics
Holiday cosmetics are always a lot of fun. Although we don't know all of the dazzling gliders and skins that may enter the shop this holiday season, we know about the key items that'll likely catch your attention. The first is a Mariah Carey bundle, which includes Angelic Wings as a back bling and The All I Want For Christmas Is You emote so that you can celebrate in Fortnite with festive style.
The other notable entry in the Item Shop this winter will be a Santa-themed Shaq, which is yet another skin for the legendary basketball player. Though Shaq has a new pickaxe and back bling, they're not quite as interesting as Mariah Carey's cosmetic set. Both are red, but they lack any distinct features.
A few other notable skins in the Winterfest Item Shop include the Guffmas Tree outfit, Tinseltoes the lovable elf, and the hilarious Flakey the Snowbird. Grumbles the gnome is also ready to jump into Fortnite OG. Regardless of what type of cosmetic you're looking for, there will be a wintery option in the Item Shop. Make sure to reserve your V-Bucks though, as more holiday cosmetics are sure to come soon.
New Winterfest Equipment
There isn't a ton of new equipment, other than the Present which allows you to open it for a box of strong goodies. However, the recently-introduced Blizzard Grenade and Icy Feet items can be found in chests throughout the Chapter 6 map. Icy Feet work similarly to a frozen lake, allowing you to glide along the solid ground as if it were a skating rink.
Blizzard Grenades are the true appeal during Winterfest 2024. Throw it on the ground to wrap up all enemies in a blaze of frozen glory, dealing damage and even reducing the opponent's movement speed. The snow-themed fun will last for the next three weeks, so jump in now to use these explosively-icy items.
Sgt. Winter Quests
Sgt. Winter is bringing some exciting new quests to your Fortnite agenda. Completing any Winterfest 2024 mission will grant 25,000 XP, which helps you level up the Battle Pass faster than ever. You can also use the Winterfest quests to level the Music, OG, and LEGO Pass since every reward system earns XP from all game modes following the release of Chapter 6.
Most quests don't appear to be live just yet, but the first has you speak to Sgt. Winter directly south of Foxy Floodgate to begin the Winterfest investigation. Epic Games is releasing new XP-rewarding tasks every two days, keeping in-line with the once-per-day presents.
Snowy Map
As Winterfest comes back around, it's time for another blanket of snow to cover the latest island. However, only about half the Island received the change in weather. It's possible that the rest of Chapter 6's Island will receive a snowstorm later in the event, but it's impossible to tell at this time. Regardless, it's a great time to go skating around the snowy wonderland with the new Icy Feet item.
