How to Get the Wonder Woman Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Fortnite

Fortnite crossovers often appear as fun-filled festivals or simply a few cosmetics in the wondrous Item Shop. However, sometimes collab skins never make it back into the shop following their disappearance, which is the case for the Arcane outfits.

Wonder Woman also hasn't been seen in the Item Shop in hundreds of days, so its return has caused quite the commotion in the popular battle royale. Whether you love DC or prefer the touch of Marvel characters, there's no denying that Wonder Woman is iconic in popular superhero media.

How to Get Wonder Woman in Fortnite

Wonder Woman Glider in Fortnite
Fortnite

The return of Wonder Woman in Fortnite has been met with only positivity. Thousands of fans have awaited this day for months, so Epic Games knew it was time for the superhero to glide back into the third-person shooter with her Golden Eagle Wings.

For 1,600 V-Bucks, you can get the Wonder Woman skin and her cape as a back bling. The costume also comes equipped with a built-in emote so that you won't have to use wacky Fortnite dances while wearing your new outfit. There's also Athena's Battleaxe as the superhero's pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, which is the lowest price for any Wonder Woman item at the moment.

If you want to collect every Wonder Woman cosmetic, then Epic Games is offering a bundle for the reduced price of 2,400 V-Bucks. There are lots of crossovers in the Item Shop right now, but only Wonder Woman provides a classic DC cosmetic set. Here's how much every Wonder Woman item costs, laid out in a table.

Name

Price

Wonder Woman Outfit

1,600 V-Bucks

Bracelets of Hephaestus Emote

Included With Outfit

Diana's Mantle Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Golden Eagle Wings Glider

1,200 V-Bucks

Athena's Battleaxe Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

