Why Are Fortnite Xbox Servers Crashing?
Some Xbox players are still having issues with Fortnite servers. Here's how to fix these server issues.
Epic Games started working on an emergency patch for Xbox Series X|S last night. But it's not working for some players a day later. It's common for servers to run into some problems after an update — and the latest Marvel update is no different. While gamers are excited to get the new Iron man skin and play the Day of Doom LTM, some players have become frustrated with road blocks along the way.
Why Is Fortnite Crashing?
There is really no answer as to why Fortnite is crashing this long after the update's initial downtime. Yesterday night, Epic devs confirmed that they are working on an "emergency patch" to resolve the issues with Xbox servers crashing. But it seems like the servers are still causing issues for some players on console.
Yesterday, players experienced crashing for about 10 hours. Apparently that's gone into the night and the next morning for some unlucky Fortnite fans. This has happened to Xbox players in the past after previous updates.
If you are experiencing trouble with Fortnite's servers, try shutting down the game entirely. Then, restart your Xbox Series X|S. See if you still need to update the game. Then, open the game again and see if the servers work! You can also try playing on different servers in a different region if possible.
More than likely, the issue will be sorted out soon!