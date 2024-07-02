Fortnite's Xbox Servers Are Down
Fortnite swept the world in 2017 and has remained a gaming staple ever since. With a variety of pop-culture events, different modes and esports events spawning stars like the infamous 'Ninja', the game isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, all of Fortnite's down times were pre-planned for 2024 — so that's why it's such a shock that the game is currently down due to Xbox server issues. From young fans playing the game to relax to competitive sweats battling it out in zero-build mode, this is a gamer's worst nightmare. The ongoing Xbox crisis affects well-known titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, XDefiant and VALORANT console as well. Here's everything we know about ongoing server outages.
When did Fortnite Xbox servers go down?
Fortnite's Xbox servers shut down as part of a greater Xbox server issue sometime between 2:00 P.M. EST and 3:00 P.M. EST on June 2nd, 2024. Other popular Xbox titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, XDefiant and VALORANT Console, were also affected. At 2:55 P.M. EST, Xbox Support's Twitter.com account tweeted stating they are "aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live." Another tweet followed at 4:08 P.M. EST, where @XboxSupport notified the community that their "investigation is taking longer than expected" and thanked them for their "patience and reports." As of 5:49 P.M. EST, @XboxSupport confirms the servers are still under maintenance, writing "Investigation continues into issues impacting users [sic] ability to sign into Xbox live and services."
When will Fortnite Xbox servers be back up?
While we have no idea when Xbox servers will be back online, we can assume from @XboxSupport's 4:08 P.M. EST update that reopenings may take longer than expected. This could range from hours to a day or more. Fortnite's Xbox servers obviously cannot reopen until Xbox remedies its greater server issues.
Xbox Support's 5:49 P.M. EST update is unfortunately just as bleak — it seems the company is mostly searching for the issue's cause before they can go about fixing it.
Players can follow @XboxSupport on Twitter for real-time updates.
What issues will players experience on Fortnite currently?
As of now, Xbox users are unable to login on console. In addition, the community cannot login to Xbox Live on Microsoft or PC platforms. Since players cannot login to Xbox Live, they will be unable to play Fortnite on Xbox until Xbox resolves the issue.
Fortnite will return with a vengeance once Xbox issues are fixed. Keep watch for more updates as the situation unfolds. Plus, stay tuned for more Fortnite esports and game news and updates!