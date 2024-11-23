Esports illustrated

Fortnite: How Much do Kicks Cost?

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

The innovation in Fortnite won't ever come to an end. With new features added every week, there's always something to look forward to while diving out of the Battle Bus and into unknown locations. Kicks are the latest piece of content to grace the Fortnite Island, which allow you to dazzle your opponent by equipping popular footwear.

Epic Games released the best Kicks on the battlefield yesterday. Now that the shoes are available in the Item Shop, we will look at how much they cost.

Although the price of Kicks is higher than you might expect, you can still pick up a pair for no extra cost if you own the Remix Battle Pass.

How Much do Kicks Cost?

Fortnite Shark Kicks
Fortnite

There are eight pairs of fashionable Kicks available in the Item Shop, but more are sure to enter the explosive battle royale in the future. Until then, there are a few Air Jordans you can collect. Some Kicks aren't based on real-world shoes at all, while others copy the likeness of Nike footwear perfectly.

Most Kicks are sold in the Item Shop for around 1,000 V-Bucks, but some are as low as 600. If you're looking for the best prices, then take a look at the graph below to determine which Kicks fit your needs.

Kicks

Price

Chomp Stompers

600 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 3 Retro (Palomino)

800 V-Bucks

Nike Cortez Leather OG

800 V-Bucks

Nike Shox R4 (Comet Red)

1,000 V-Bucks

Nike Air Foamposite One (Galaxy)

1,000 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 3 (Black Cement-Gray)

1,000 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 4 Retro (Manila)

1,000 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 11 (Black Gym Red)

1,000 V-Bucks

More Kicks are on the Way

According to @ShiinaBR on X, there will be more exciting shoes to kick off the fun of Season 6. The leaker hasn't released a list of prices for the upcoming pairs, but they'll probably be comparable to the cost of already-existing Kicks.

Kicks

Price

Air Jordan 1 High (Pine Green)

Unknown

Air Jordan 4 (Black Anthracite)

Unknown

Air Jordan 11 (University Blue)

Unknown

Air Jordan 11 (Legend Blue)

Unknown

