Fortnite: How Much do Kicks Cost?
The innovation in Fortnite won't ever come to an end. With new features added every week, there's always something to look forward to while diving out of the Battle Bus and into unknown locations. Kicks are the latest piece of content to grace the Fortnite Island, which allow you to dazzle your opponent by equipping popular footwear.
Epic Games released the best Kicks on the battlefield yesterday. Now that the shoes are available in the Item Shop, we will look at how much they cost.
Although the price of Kicks is higher than you might expect, you can still pick up a pair for no extra cost if you own the Remix Battle Pass.
How Much do Kicks Cost?
There are eight pairs of fashionable Kicks available in the Item Shop, but more are sure to enter the explosive battle royale in the future. Until then, there are a few Air Jordans you can collect. Some Kicks aren't based on real-world shoes at all, while others copy the likeness of Nike footwear perfectly.
Most Kicks are sold in the Item Shop for around 1,000 V-Bucks, but some are as low as 600. If you're looking for the best prices, then take a look at the graph below to determine which Kicks fit your needs.
Kicks
Price
Chomp Stompers
600 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 3 Retro (Palomino)
800 V-Bucks
Nike Cortez Leather OG
800 V-Bucks
Nike Shox R4 (Comet Red)
1,000 V-Bucks
Nike Air Foamposite One (Galaxy)
1,000 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 3 (Black Cement-Gray)
1,000 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 4 Retro (Manila)
1,000 V-Bucks
Air Jordan 11 (Black Gym Red)
1,000 V-Bucks
More Kicks are on the Way
According to @ShiinaBR on X, there will be more exciting shoes to kick off the fun of Season 6. The leaker hasn't released a list of prices for the upcoming pairs, but they'll probably be comparable to the cost of already-existing Kicks.
Kicks
Price
Air Jordan 1 High (Pine Green)
Unknown
Air Jordan 4 (Black Anthracite)
Unknown
Air Jordan 11 (University Blue)
Unknown
Air Jordan 11 (Legend Blue)
Unknown