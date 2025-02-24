Everything in Fortnite Season 2's Battle Pass - Bill Dill, MK Sub-Zero, & More
The Battle Pass is a sacred item for Fortnite players. This unique reward system allows fans to earn rewards as they play, with a variety of gliders, emotes, and outfits to collect. Chapter 6's first Battle Pass prioritized skins with a samurai theme, but Season 2 is going in a different direction.
You'll find that the latest Battle Pass is very diverse with its costumes. Though they mostly share a criminal theme, the skins each have very unique personalities. Here's a breakdown of everything included in the Chapter 6: Season 2 Battle Pass.
When Does the Battle Pass Disappear?
You'll be able to unlock all of the Battle Pass content until the end of Season 2. Season 3 starts on May 2nd, according to reports by ShiinaBR, so you should start now if you want to collect the dozens of vanity items in the latest pass. There are still a few cosmetics yet to be revealed, so you'll have to wait for a mid-season update to unlock everything.
At 1,000 V-Bucks, Season 2's Battle Pass offers a ton of value compared to individual shop items. It's $11.99 USD per month for Fortnite Crew, which is a monthly subscription that offers access to the standard Battle Pass, the OG Pass, Fortnite's LEGO Pass, and even the Music Pass. You can also purchase a convenient bundle of 25 immediate tier skips for 1,800 V-Bucks.
How is the Season 2 Battle Pass Affecting the Esports Meta?
Pro Fortnite players love unlocking cool skins, as do all casual fans of Fortnite. Though the Battle Pass rarely has any affect on the competitive side of Fortnite, there's one unlockable skin in Season 2 that offers a slight advantage over others.
Big Dill is a hilarious pickle skin. He's incredibly popular in Season 2, and equipping this outfit offers a legitimate combat advantage. Green skins in Fortnite blend in better with bushes and other set pieces around the Island. If you want to sneak around the Chapter 6 map in style, then unlock Big Dill as quickly as possible.
How to Level Up the Battle Pass
The Battle Pass ranks up by earning levels, so you need to complete challenges to earn XP effectively. You can also play Creative Mode, Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite to gain experience points. However, Creative Mode offers the most XP per hour if you aren't completing challenges, so hop into a variety of different modes to level up in Season 2.
If you want to check out a new spot for grinding experience, then visit the The Pit - Free For All at 4590-4493-7113. This Creative Mode offering is free-to-play and grants thousands of XP simply for defeating enemies. Play an hour of The Pit every day, and you'll swiftly unlock everything contained in the Battle Pass.
Everything in the Chapter 6: Season 2 Battle Pass
There are over 100 shiny cosmetic items to collect in the most recent iteration of Chapter 6. Between Big Dill the pickle and a few jam-packed dances, there's a lot to love in Season's 2 Battle Pass. The table below contains all Battle Pass items currently revealed as of February 24th, though a few more are yet to be announced by Epic Games.
Reward
Item Type
Cassidy Quinn
Outfit
Royale Backplate
Back Bling
Hot Pokers
Pickaxe
Duelist's Card Trick
Emote
Piercing Ace
Emote
Aces Fly
Contrail
Aka the Queen of Spades
Loading Screen
Dealer's Deck
Glider
Slurpshooter Hot Pokers
Pickaxe
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Heartbreaker Ace
Emote
Quinn's Winner
Wrap
Quinn of Spades
Banner Icon
Slurpshooter Dealer's Deck
Glider
Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn
Outfit
It's Chemistry!
Emote
Bunsen Backburner
Back Bling
Aka the Witch
Loading Screen
Joss' Chaos
Emote
Strange Concoction
Wrap
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Joss
Outfit
Titrationator
Pickaxe
Medmisty
Emote
100 V-Bucks
Currency
The Bank Job
Loading Screen
Chemist's Cloudglider
Glider
Chaotic Concoctions
Banner Icon
Gram Stain Joss
Outfit
Pack Leader
Glider
Golden Wolf
Emote
Crimson Barony
Jam Track
Baron Of Howls
Loading Screen
Lone Wolf Holster
Back Bling
Awoo
Emote
Fletcher Kane
Outfit
Fur Faller
Contrail
The Baron
Banner Icon
Howlin'
Emote
Fletcher's Cane
Pickaxe
Baron's Hoard
Emote
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Midnight Fletcher Kane
Outfit
Elegant Crowbar
Pickaxe
Loaded Barrel Bag
Back Bling
Bang!
Emote
Aka the Vault Whisperer
Loading Screen
24-Karat Crash
Contrail
Valentina's Verve
Emote
Valentina
Outfit
Hazardous Valentina's Quadjet
Glider
Hazardous Elegant Crowbar
Pickaxe
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Smash & Grab
Emote
Royal Jewels
Wrap
The Wolf Heist
Loading Screen
Hazardous Valentina
Outfit
Jar Buster
Pickaxe
No Big Dill
Emote
Aka Big Dill
Loading Screen
Dillicious
Wrap
Lil' Dilly
Back Bling
Runamok
Jam Track
Big Dill
Outfit
Chamoy Pickle Chip
Glider
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Rise & Brine
Emote
Born From The Brine
Loading Screen
Chamoy Jar Buster
Pickaxe
Chamoy Lil' Dilly
Back Bling
Chamoy Big Dill
Outfit
Crash Test Cuddler
Pickaxe
GG Cuddlez
Wrap
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Brainy Biker
Banner Icon
Cuddle's Garden
Emote
Crash Test Cuddler
Back Bling
Keisha Cross
Outfit
Outlaw's Strut
Emote
Don't Cross Me
Jam Track
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Aka The Wheels
Loading Screen
Swear Bear
Emote
Cross' Grand Entrance
Emote
Slurp Keisha Cross
Outfit
Spinality
Back Bling
Klassic Kombat
Banner Icon
100 V-Bucks
Frozen Kombat
Frozen Kombat
Emote
Sub-Zero's Battle Axes
Pickaxe
Sub-Zero's Challenge
Emote
Bi-Han
Outfit
Sub-Zero's Ice Axes
Pickaxe
Cryomancy Master
Loading Screen
Sub-Zero Ice Burst
Wrap
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Stay Cool
Emote
Klassic Kombat Crasher
Glider
Frozen Treat Cart
Emote
Sub-Zero (MK3)
Outfit
Bonus Rewards
Item Type
Kombat Crasher
Glider
The Queen Was Here
Emote
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Bad to the Brine
Banner Icon
Aka the Baron
Loading Screen
Full Moon Fletcher Kane
Outfit
Slurpshooter Royale
Back Bling
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Hot 'N Sour
Emote
Klassic Kombat
Banner Icon
Round One
Loading Screen
Phthalo Blue Joss
Outfit
Hazardous Barrel Bag
Back Bling
The Outlaws
Loading Screen
Robber Queen
Banner Icon
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Mystery Chemistry
Emote
Slap Juice Keisha Cross
Outfit
Slurp Crash Test Cuddler
Back Bling
True Alpha
Emote
Slurp Crash Test Cuddler
Pickaxe
The Armored Truck Robbery
Loading Screen
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Dillenger the Gherk
Outfit
Valentina's Quadjet
Glider
Stealing the Spotlight
Emote
Dill With It
Emote
Legends' Lineup
Loading Screen
100 V-Bucks
Currency
Spectre Valentina
Outfit
Tooth and Claw
Wrap
Double-Suited Queen
Emote
Pickle Chip
Glider
The Train Job
Loading Screen
Deal 'Em Cassidy Quinn
Outfit
Outlaw Midas
Outfit
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.