Everything in Fortnite Season 2's Battle Pass - Bill Dill, MK Sub-Zero, & More

The Battle Pass is a sacred item for Fortnite players. This unique reward system allows fans to earn rewards as they play, with a variety of gliders, emotes, and outfits to collect. Chapter 6's first Battle Pass prioritized skins with a samurai theme, but Season 2 is going in a different direction.

You'll find that the latest Battle Pass is very diverse with its costumes. Though they mostly share a criminal theme, the skins each have very unique personalities. Here's a breakdown of everything included in the Chapter 6: Season 2 Battle Pass.

When Does the Battle Pass Disappear?

You'll be able to unlock all of the Battle Pass content until the end of Season 2. Season 3 starts on May 2nd, according to reports by ShiinaBR, so you should start now if you want to collect the dozens of vanity items in the latest pass. There are still a few cosmetics yet to be revealed, so you'll have to wait for a mid-season update to unlock everything.

At 1,000 V-Bucks, Season 2's Battle Pass offers a ton of value compared to individual shop items. It's $11.99 USD per month for Fortnite Crew, which is a monthly subscription that offers access to the standard Battle Pass, the OG Pass, Fortnite's LEGO Pass, and even the Music Pass. You can also purchase a convenient bundle of 25 immediate tier skips for 1,800 V-Bucks.

How is the Season 2 Battle Pass Affecting the Esports Meta?

Fortnite Pickle Skin Firing Gun
Fortnite

Pro Fortnite players love unlocking cool skins, as do all casual fans of Fortnite. Though the Battle Pass rarely has any affect on the competitive side of Fortnite, there's one unlockable skin in Season 2 that offers a slight advantage over others.

Big Dill is a hilarious pickle skin. He's incredibly popular in Season 2, and equipping this outfit offers a legitimate combat advantage. Green skins in Fortnite blend in better with bushes and other set pieces around the Island. If you want to sneak around the Chapter 6 map in style, then unlock Big Dill as quickly as possible.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass

Fortnite Multiple Weapons from Season 2
Fortnite

The Battle Pass ranks up by earning levels, so you need to complete challenges to earn XP effectively. You can also play Creative Mode, Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite to gain experience points. However, Creative Mode offers the most XP per hour if you aren't completing challenges, so hop into a variety of different modes to level up in Season 2.

If you want to check out a new spot for grinding experience, then visit the The Pit - Free For All at 4590-4493-7113. This Creative Mode offering is free-to-play and grants thousands of XP simply for defeating enemies. Play an hour of The Pit every day, and you'll swiftly unlock everything contained in the Battle Pass.

Everything in the Chapter 6: Season 2 Battle Pass

Sub-Zero Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite

There are over 100 shiny cosmetic items to collect in the most recent iteration of Chapter 6. Between Big Dill the pickle and a few jam-packed dances, there's a lot to love in Season's 2 Battle Pass. The table below contains all Battle Pass items currently revealed as of February 24th, though a few more are yet to be announced by Epic Games.

Reward

Item Type

Cassidy Quinn

Outfit

Royale Backplate

Back Bling

Hot Pokers

Pickaxe

Duelist's Card Trick

Emote

Piercing Ace

Emote

Aces Fly

Contrail

Aka the Queen of Spades

Loading Screen

Dealer's Deck

Glider

Slurpshooter Hot Pokers

Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Heartbreaker Ace

Emote

Quinn's Winner

Wrap

Quinn of Spades

Banner Icon

Slurpshooter Dealer's Deck

Glider

Slurpshooter Cassidy Quinn

Outfit

It's Chemistry!

Emote

Bunsen Backburner

Back Bling

Aka the Witch

Loading Screen

Joss' Chaos

Emote

Strange Concoction

Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Joss

Outfit

Titrationator

Pickaxe

Medmisty

Emote

100 V-Bucks

Currency

The Bank Job

Loading Screen

Chemist's Cloudglider

Glider

Chaotic Concoctions

Banner Icon

Gram Stain Joss

Outfit

Pack Leader

Glider

Golden Wolf

Emote

Crimson Barony

Jam Track

Baron Of Howls

Loading Screen

Lone Wolf Holster

Back Bling

Awoo

Emote

Fletcher Kane

Outfit

Fur Faller

Contrail

The Baron

Banner Icon

Howlin'

Emote

Fletcher's Cane

Pickaxe

Baron's Hoard

Emote

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Midnight Fletcher Kane

Outfit

Elegant Crowbar

Pickaxe

Loaded Barrel Bag

Back Bling

Bang!

Emote

Aka the Vault Whisperer

Loading Screen

24-Karat Crash

Contrail

Valentina's Verve

Emote

Valentina

Outfit

Hazardous Valentina's Quadjet

Glider

Hazardous Elegant Crowbar

Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Smash & Grab

Emote

Royal Jewels

Wrap

The Wolf Heist

Loading Screen

Hazardous Valentina

Outfit

Jar Buster

Pickaxe

No Big Dill

Emote

Aka Big Dill

Loading Screen

Dillicious

Wrap

Lil' Dilly

Back Bling

Runamok

Jam Track

Big Dill

Outfit

Chamoy Pickle Chip

Glider

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Rise & Brine

Emote

Born From The Brine

Loading Screen

Chamoy Jar Buster

Pickaxe

Chamoy Lil' Dilly

Back Bling

Chamoy Big Dill

Outfit

Crash Test Cuddler

Pickaxe

GG Cuddlez

Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Brainy Biker

Banner Icon

Cuddle's Garden

Emote

Crash Test Cuddler

Back Bling

Keisha Cross

Outfit

Outlaw's Strut

Emote

Don't Cross Me

Jam Track

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Aka The Wheels

Loading Screen

Swear Bear

Emote

Cross' Grand Entrance

Emote

Slurp Keisha Cross

Outfit

Spinality

Back Bling

Klassic Kombat

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Frozen Kombat

Frozen Kombat

Emote

Sub-Zero's Battle Axes

Pickaxe

Sub-Zero's Challenge

Emote

Bi-Han

Outfit

Sub-Zero's Ice Axes

Pickaxe

Cryomancy Master

Loading Screen

Sub-Zero Ice Burst

Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Stay Cool

Emote

Klassic Kombat Crasher

Glider

Frozen Treat Cart

Emote

Sub-Zero (MK3)

Outfit

Bonus Rewards

Item Type

Kombat Crasher

Glider

The Queen Was Here

Emote

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Bad to the Brine

Banner Icon

Aka the Baron

Loading Screen

Full Moon Fletcher Kane

Outfit

Slurpshooter Royale

Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Hot 'N Sour

Emote

Klassic Kombat

Banner Icon

Round One

Loading Screen

Phthalo Blue Joss

Outfit

Hazardous Barrel Bag

Back Bling

The Outlaws

Loading Screen

Robber Queen

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Mystery Chemistry

Emote

Slap Juice Keisha Cross

Outfit

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler

Back Bling

True Alpha

Emote

Slurp Crash Test Cuddler

Pickaxe

The Armored Truck Robbery

Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Dillenger the Gherk

Outfit

Valentina's Quadjet

Glider

Stealing the Spotlight

Emote

Dill With It

Emote

Legends' Lineup

Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Currency

Spectre Valentina

Outfit

Tooth and Claw

Wrap

Double-Suited Queen

Emote

Pickle Chip

Glider

The Train Job

Loading Screen

Deal 'Em Cassidy Quinn

Outfit

Outlaw Midas

Outfit

How to Watch Fortnite Esports

Fortnite Character Holding Weapon
Fortnite

The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.

