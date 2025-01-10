Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Release Date Revealed — What We Know
Chapter 6 began in December, and fans have absolutely eaten up all of the content we've received so far. Themed around Japan, Fortnite has taken players on an adventure with parkour and samurai swords; even Godzilla will enter the brawl soon.
There are many more seasons to go in Chapter 6, but it looks like we may now know the release date for the third season. We're only in Season 1 currently, so the launch of Season 3 is still a ways off. Regardless, we're going to walk you through what we currently know about the upcoming content and why you should be excited about it.
When Will Chapter 6: Season 3 Begin?
Though we don't know the exact theme of Season 3 yet, it's likely that it will continue the Japanese saga in Fortnite. Perhaps we could see another anime incorporated into the third-person shooter, such as One Piece. Players have been requesting Luffy and Zoro skins for years, so Chapter 6 offers a rare opportunity to fulfill fan desires.
According to leaks posted by ShiinaBR and Loolo_WRLD on X, Chapter 6: Season 3 is releasing on May 2nd. Launching on February 21st, the second season needs to finish before we can receive the third, so there's still a couple of months to go. The release time is unclear, though downtime usually starts around 3 AM Eastern Time in the action-packed battle royale.
One X commenter named Surya Sudharsun is hoping we see a season themed around Taylor Swift, which is a real possibility since previous passes have included celebrity icons from the music industry. Another celebrity that could be placed in a future Battle Pass is Snoop Dogg, as Epic Games keeps releasing new skins for the popular rap artist.
Whether Season 3 is themed around Japan or pop-stars, it's clear that Epic Games has a treasure trove of content planned for Chapter 6 as a whole. Hatsune Miku is diving into Fortnite on January 14th, while Godzilla will be available in the Battle Pass on the 17th.
