Crossplay Updated in FragPunk - PlayStation 5, Xbox Ranked Play
FragPunk is off to a great start. The new shooter was recently released on consoles, so the developers have been working to refine the gameplay and ranking systems across every platform. Balancing between heroes is an important objective, but crossplay is equally important in 2025.
Competitive FragPunk is heating up, and fans have been calling for ranked crossplay. This guide will walk you through how crossplay works in FragPunk and why recent changes to cross-platform functionality improve FragPunk for the better.
Does FragPunk Have Ranked Crossplay?
Though FragPunk didn't initially have default crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation players, the May 15th patch added the long-awaited feature. All console players are now matched with Xbox and PlayStation users by default, so lobbies are mixed between the two console titans.
Since the Xbox Series X and the standard PlayStation 5 are generally comparable in power, there aren't typically any significant advantages due to crossplay between consoles. There are some minor differences, though they're nowhere near as big as console versus PC.
Additionally, ranked crossplay is now live between PC and console players for fans seeking to play across all platforms. X users like Jake Lucky have been posting about the update, so here's what fans had to say about FragPunk's new cross-platform features.
How Are FragPunk Fans Reacting to the Recent Changes?
Once the FragPunk X account made a post detailing the updated crossplay functionality, a flood of positive feedback poured in. Fans like Jamal even expressed their support for how FragPunk has handled crossplay between console and PC.
"They understand the Crossplay Assignment when it comes to Console and PC. THANK YOU!!"
FragPunk's devs have made it clear that they intend to listen to player feedback, so hopefully they'll continue to polish the hero shooter until it becomes a popular esport across the globe.
Some players are simply happy that the latest patch provided new gameplay features, as TommyGuy wrote on X, "Console only crossplay is a big big W. We need more real game updates now besides gacha skins."
How Will Crossplay Affect Competitive FragPunk Esports?
FragPunk is still in its infancy, so the player-base is smaller than games like Fortnite or Overwatch. As such, crossplay is essential in keeping the competitive community active while the fan-base grows larger.
Adding crossplay to ranked will allow fans to play with their friends and potentially reduce load times, too. There are many benefits to crossplay in a competitive shooter like FragPunk, plus small additions like this will help retain players in the long term.