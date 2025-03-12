Lancer Tier List: Best Characters to Play in FragPunk
The Lancers in FragPunk are equipped with distinct abilities that set them each apart. Whether you want to teleport around the map or act as the team healer, there's a character who you can mold into your unique image.
This list will detail the ten best Lancers in FragPunk following its official launch. Comparing their explosive abilities, we've ranked the strongest heroes you can try right now. Here's how each Lancer's power functions in the competitive world of FragPunk.
1. Spider
Spider is a power-packed Lancer who relies heavily on teleportation to gain an advantage. You can place two teleporters down at one time, then jump back to either when you're in danger.
The Spider Web ability sets a trap that slows down the opposition and temporarily blinds them, offering an opportunity to score an easy elimination. With Spirited Away, Spider can even remove enemies from any situation by teleporting them into the distance. Spider is hard to master, but his teleportation skills are incredibly powerful.
2. Hollowpoint
Hollowpoint has numerous valuable abilities that can help you defeat the enemy team with precision and stealth. Use her smoke screen to confuse the enemy, then shoot the foe full of bullets with her power-packed sniper rifle.
Additionally, Hollowpoint gets the Paparazzi ability, which allows her to deploy traps that track enemies upon being activated. Though adjusting to Hollowpoint's aim can be difficult, it's well worth learning her playstyle if you plan to play FragPunk competitively.
3. Pathojen
Pathojen excels at staying alive due to her ability to regain HP. If you like playing as the team healer, then Pathojen might fit into your play-style due to her Emotional Rescue ability, which heals both yourself and team members.
The Killer Queen power grants Pathojen access to powerful traps that deal damage over time. Place the Shroom Wall in a doorway, then set traps behind it to trick enemies that break your barrier. Pathojen can ambush enemies and heal her entire team, so it's easy to see why she's one of the strongest Lancers in FragPunk.
4. Nitro
If you're a drone hobbyist, then Nitro is a match made in heaven. With her own personal drone, you can damage enemies from afar. While you're in control, hide behind Nitro's unique shield to stay out of enemy sight.
As a final touch, this Lancer has access to the Pew Pew ability, which fires powerful projectiles at the opposing team when they come too close. Though its range isn't the best, PewPew is an automatic ability that'll aid you in any situation.
5. Kismet
Kismet is stealthy and explosive all at the same time. Throw a Misery Angel to create an explosion that can blast enemies through cover, then follow it up with a touch of invisibility to make your retreat.
Kismet's final ability, Hello Goodbye, can help you prepare for an attack. This power scans the map for competitors, then reveals their location to you. If you like to mix aggressive combat and in-the-shadows stealth, then you should try Kismet.
6. Axon
The powerful Axon uses a guitar that's shaped like a shotgun to dominate the competition up-close. Use his sticky grenades to weaken enemies from afar, then go in for the kill with the electric guitar.
Axon is one of the best Lancers in FragPunk for gamers who like to play aggressively because he has access to the Super Freak ability, which provides immunity to blinding attacks.
7. Zephyr
Zephyr can use multiple types of invisibility. While her first form of invisibility is limited in time, she can use melee attacks to stealthily defeat the enemy. If you're looking for long-lasting silence, then Zephyr can also create an area of indefinite invisibility.
If you need to escape from a deadly situation, then place a beacon in a hidden spot. You can teleport back to the beacon at any point, so it's perfect for the moment you lose your invisibility cloak.
8. Chum
Chum has access to Chomper, an AI companion that'll attack your enemies automatically. With a smoke grenade and a sticky explosive in his arsenal, Chum can combine his abilities to create an exciting strategy.
Feed Chomper a bite of Chum's smoke or explosive bait, then watch as your pet adapts to its new powers. For players who enjoy having a companion by their side, Chum is a fantastic Lancer with a diverse skill-set.
9. Serket
If you're looking to disrupt the battlefield, check out Serket. Her abilities create sandstorms and whirlpools. Activate the Gold Dust Woman power to spawn a dangerous tornado that'll slow down your foes, then organize your team to blast the enemy full of bullets.
Station to Station is another of Serket's skills, offering the perfect escape from a turbulent battle. With it, you can teleport away instantly to a spot of your choosing, so Serket offers both defensive and offensive abilities.
10. Broker
If you're a fan of explosive weapons, then Broker may be for you. Not only does this exciting Lancer have access to a rocket launcher, he also has a scatter grenade that can damage multiple enemies at once with ease.
Like Hollowpoint, Broker can use a smoke screen ability to cover the battlefield. Blind the opposition, then send them to oblivion with a massive explosion. Though Broker isn't the strongest Lancer in FragPunk, he's easily one of the most fun to play thanks to his explosive abilities.
The Future of Competitive FragPunk Esports
Currently, there doesn't appear to be much discussion around an official Esports league for FragPunk. Bad Guitar Studio's new FPS is free to play though, so it could amass a major following over time, leading to the creation of professional competitions or tournaments.