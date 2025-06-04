How to Watch the FragPunk World Clash Global Invitational Finals (Featuring TenZ)
It's easy in such a crowded shooter market to forget about a game shortly after release. Fortunately for fans of FragPunk, the game is here to stay and is already kicking off its first international esports tournament finals with this weekend's World Clash Global Invitational.
The event is taking place in-person in Huangzhou, China, with $150,000 on the line and some of the biggest content creators in the shooter space captaining the teams. It's a unique format tailor-made to build hype before the game's esports ecosystem kicks off in earnest.
Rather than simply host a typical open tournament circuit, FragPunk teamed up with some of the biggest names in FPS to captain the teams that would represent each major region. Each streamer hosted a regional finals to find the best team in their respective region (with a $10,000 prize pool), and then traveled with that team to China to co-stream the event and support their team. The captains for each region are:
- Tenz - North America
- Fugu - France
- TcK10 - Brazil
- Recrent - Russia
- TrilluXe - Germany
Eight teams in total, including squads representing Mainland China and Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan will compete in the finals LAN.
FragPunk World Clash Global Invitational Finals Schedule
Matches begin at 8pm PT / 11pm ET on June 4. Matches will run each day, with the finals taking place on June 7. Follow the official FragPunk account on social media or the news outlet FragPunkers for updates throughout the event.
How to Earn FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops
FragPunk is offering multiple rewards to viewers who tune in to the invitational broadcast. In order to make sure you're accruing watch time, make sure to complete the following steps:
- Set up or Log In to your FragPunk account
- Go to your Twitch Profile and link your FragPunk account
- Refresh the page
- Open the invitational broadcast
The rewards for watching the broadcast range from a special cosmetic pack to exclusive stickers to a sticker pack for the current season. Let's break it down:
Reward
Minutes Watched
Global Invitational Pack
30 Minutes Watched
2x Exclusive Intivational Logo Sticker
120 Minutes Watched
Global Invitational Pack + Seasonal Sticker Pack
240 Minutes Watched
Premium Global Invitational Pack 2 + Seasonal Sticker Pack
480 Minutes Watched
The Global Invitational Pack can contain any of the two logo stickers, 500 gold, 100 Glunite Coins, or a Seasonal Sticker Pack. You can rack up time throughout the event, so you don't need to complete all your watch minutes in one sitting.
How to Watch the FragPunk World Clash Global Invitational
To check out the official broadcast for all matches, Fragpunk will be streaming on multiple platforms including Twitch, TikTok and YouTube. You can also tune in to the official English co-stream on TenZ's channel. Links to all viewing options are below.
FragPunk didn't quite have the breakout success of a Marvel Rivals, but it has held on to a dedicated playerbase and given fans a roadmap that gives them the hope that the game will be around for years to come. At time of writing, FragPunk reached a peak of 5,610 players in the last 24 hours, down from its initial launch peak of 113K, according to SteamDB.
It's difficult for a game to retain a large esports viewership with a small playerbase, but continued dev support has turned games around in the past. Rainbow Six Siege famously went from a largely disregarded flop to a major esport that still hosts major international tournaments. The future is unclear for FragPunk, but there's nothing like a huge tournament and a co-stream from one of the most popular FPS players in the world to give it a boost.