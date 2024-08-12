A new mod is a hit with Call of Duty Fans
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most loved Call of Duty titles in history. It’s so loved that every single map from MW2 was remastered for 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 title. However, it wasn’t the hit of nostalgia that Call of Duty fans were looking for. In comes H2M, a brand new mod which brings Modern Warfare 2 back and better than ever, but what actually is it, and how can you play?
What is H2M?
H2M is a multiplayer mod built for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered on PC. This mod allows players to load up the original Modern Warfare 2 maps but with new updated graphics.
However, it’s not just maps from Modern Warfare 2 that they’ve brought back. H2M features over 50 Multiplayer maps from numerous Call of Duty titles, along with tons of weapons. Additionally, the mod features all of the original Killstreaks such as the Chopper Gunner and even the nuke.
The original progression system is also back in H2m, allowing players to rank up through 70 levels before entering into the 10 Prestiges. If you get through all 10 Prestiges, there’s another 1000 levels to rank up. All camos, calling cards and emblems are also back, with the developers adding some new ones to spice things up.
How to play H2M on PC
H2M officially launches on August 16th, but you’ll need to have a few things ready beforehand:
- Purchase and Install Modern Warfare Remastered on your PC
- Visit the H2M Mod Website
- Select “Play Now”
- Install the H2M Mod Launcher and load it up on August 16th.
As this is a mod to an original Call of Duty title, it is unfortunately only available on PC. However, the community seems to be excited, with Modern Warfare Remastered hitting 3rd in the United States Steam Top Sellers today as players gear up for the launch.
That’s everything you need to know about the H2M mod for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.