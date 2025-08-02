Fortnite Confirms Halo Collab: Release Date, Teaser
Fortnite has dominated the Battle Royale industry since its 2017 release, but it's just one of many in-game universes. In a surprise twist, Epic Games' official Fortnite account has just revealed a Fortnite x Halo collab, bringing together two of the most famous franchises in the FPS industry. Let's explore everything we know about the announcement, including the event's release date and how it will connect to ongoing meta changes.
Fortnite Confirms Halo Collaboration
On August 2 2025, Fortnite's official X.com account confirmed a Halo collaboration with a cryptic image post. The picture, rendered in Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, showcases several iconic Halo Spartans traversing the in-game map. It also includes a caption: "Yeah, we called the experts in for this one."The reveal has since received over 500,000 views and over 14,000 likes.
Fortnite also referenced the Halo franchise's United Nations Space Command (UNSC) in a reply: "UNSC Spartans for the victory! (and in the new Battle Pass)."
A teaser trailer has also emerged, showing two Spartans walking towards a mountain with an alien-looking material draped over its side.
When Will the Fortnite x Halo Collab Arrive?
Fortnite's post is fueling plenty of speculation, and fans are wondering if Halo-themed alien threats will arrive in the title soon. Luckily, the Epic Games team has provided some key clues in their original reply.
The Fortnite x Halo collab will reportedly begin on Thursday, August 7 2025. At this point, several Halo Spartan skins will become available in the Battle Pass. The exact release time is currently unknown and will depend on each player's server region and location.
Fortnite x Halo's release coincides with Chapter 6 Season 4. Most leaks suggest this Season includes aliens as a major motif, which would fit perfectly with the extraterrestrial Halo franchise.
What's In the Fortnite x Halo Collab?
Currently, we only know for certain that several UNSC Spartan skins will be available in the Halo collab. However, it's possible that more items could arrive in the battlepass and in-game.
The Halo series has plenty of unique weapons, including the infamous purple Needler. If Halo lore intertwines with the upcoming Fortnite season, it's entirely possible players could see some of these weapons arrive to the game and maybe even test their strength against alien foes.
Esports Impact
Like Fortnite, Halo has a sizable esports circuit. The title's official circuit is the Halo Championship Series, which culminates in a yearly Halo World Championship. This makes the two games' partnership unique, since it offers an opportunity to meld esports-focused fanbases and lends Halo's gritty, competitive focus to the otherwise lighthearted Fortnite world.
If Halo's Fortnite impact goes beyond its battlepass skins, players could see significant meta changes. The Epic Games team is already teasing alien threats of unknown power that lurk in new locations far more dangerous than even Tilted Towers or Tomato Town. Competitors will need fresh strategies to defeat them. What does Fortnite have in store? Let's wait and see.