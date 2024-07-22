10 Best Legendary Cards in Hearthstone Perils in Paradise
The Hearthstone meta is about to go absolutely insane. For the first time ever, truly multiclass decks will be possible thanks to the upcoming expansion Perils in Paradise. The tourist mechanic reshapes how players should evaluate cards and will open the door to fresh archetypes.
Along with some crazy mechanics, the new Hearthstone expansion has some just powerful standalone cards. Some new legendary cards slot perfectly into established meta decks while others open the door to a new way to play your favorite class. If you're looking for a way to optimize your dust usage when the next expansion drops next week, we've got the best legendaries to craft in Perils in Paradise.
1. Aranna, Thrill Seeker
Most of the tourist cards in Perils in Paradise are strong largely because of the cards they give you access to. They can't be evaluated on their own, but instead get their power from the other class. Even ignoring the Priest cards that work well with Aranna, this card could be the best legend in the whole set.
Demon Hunter has been replaced as the premier aggro deck since the Umpire's Grasp nerf, but it could sprint right back to the top thanks to Aranna. There are plenty of ways to abuse Aranna's effect, but at the very worst it rewards you for clearing the board with your face.
2. Gorgonzormu
Perils in Paradise looks like it'll set up a pretty aggressive meta, so having a strong tempo play on turn three is a must. Gorgonzormu slots perfectly into existing dragon decks as well as board-centric decks like Flood Paladin. The card will be great for baiting out removal, and has strong upside if you're able to protect the Cheese.
3. The Ryecleaver
Control Warrior is already a problem and it just got more tools with Perils in Paradise. The Ryecleaver is a slow effect that, in a weaker deck, would just die before you could get the full effect. But with Reno, Zilliax, and all the armor gain available, the new and improved control warrior is going to be a force to be reckoned with. This level of mana efficiency can just turn games on their head if you can get the effect off.
4. Incindius
If any card is going to turn out to be a dud from this list, it'll be Incindius. The effect is extremely cool, but 6 mana to do nothing the turn you play it is a steep cost. However, this is a card that demands removal and puts your opponent on a clock. If you can protect Incindius, it will be a satisfying way to slowly grind out your opponent. Even if it is destroyed, it's a less satisfying minion to spend removal on than an immediate threat like a Titan or Zilliax.
5. Hamm, the Hungry
Hamm the Hungry's effect is cute, but in practice it will just be a less durable Dirty Rat. This card is on this list purely for the raw power that giving Warrior access to Druid cards unlocks. For the first time ever, Control Warrior will have access to ramp. Control Warrior should not have the ability to ramp.
Not only that, but the rest of the Druid set for Perils in Paradise fits well into the Warrior game plan. There's a real chance that this becomes the most frustrating variant of Control Warrior we've seen in years, and it has nothing to do with Hamm's fun little effect.
6. Chillin' Vol'jin
It's always fun to see Vol'jin's effect return to Hearthstone. As the Hunter Tourist, Chillin' Vol'jin is going to unlock some fun shennanigans on release day, but the battlecry is far more interesting this time around. Perils in Paradise has some truly large health numbers on a few minions, particularly the 4/20 Beached Whale.
Theorycrafters are already hard at work searching for combos that can one-turn-kill using these two cards. While it may not end the set as the most reliable combo, an ability that effectively gives a card charge is sure to be a threat.
7.
Cheating mana on big spells is about the most powerful thing you can do in any card game. King Tide can potentially serve as a Loatheb-like effect for your opponent, but it is far more powerful in Mage as a way to suddenly drop an 8+mana spell on turn five.
Drop King Tide on turn four, then Tsunami on turn five and not only clear the board but have some water elementals in play and you've potentially already won the game. And that's ignoring the huge spells Mage has access to through the Druid Tourist.
8. Sasquawk
First off, in a pun-riddled set this is perhaps the best one. Look at this big happy bird! So good. Second, this battlecry is insane
Whether its in a highlander or control-focused Hunter shell or used in a Hunter Tourist package for priest, it's incredibly powerful to be able to play a strong turn and then just run it back with an extra 4/5 body on the field. With the right setup, Sasquawk will demoralize opponents who think they managed to survive a devastating turn only for you to run it back.
9. Sanc'Azel
10. Patches the Pilot
The original Patches is arguably the most powerful card ever printed in Hearthstone. Perils in Paradise has given every old school player a case of PTSD by bringing him back in one of the most aggressive classes in the game. The only saving grace is that Patches the Pilot doesn't have the same immediate board presence on turn one.
However, with the access Demon Hunter has to card draw and its natural pirate affinity, plus a crazy new tool in Aranna, the class is going to be ruining lives at all levels of the ranked ladder.
The new Hearthstone expansion Perils in Paradise will release on July 23 at 10am PST/ 1pm EST/ 19:00 CEST/ 18:00 BST.