The Best Cards to Craft in Hearthstone Into the Emerald Dream
The newest Hearthstone expansion, Into the Emerald Dream is now officially released and kicks off a brand new year of competitive Hearthstone. As players start to make their march towards Legend rank and possibly the Masters Tour, figuring out the best cards in a brand new metagame isn't the easiest.
But thanks to ESI’s TCG expert and API websites keeping track of deck and card usage rates, analyzing what cards are must-haves in Into the Emerald Dream is now easy. Here are the best cards players will definitely want to craft for the new Into the Emerald Dream expansion.
1. Hamuul Runetotem
Some decks don't need a massive Imbue payoff when the Imbue itself is the payoff. In comes the Druid class with their new class legendary, Hamuul Runetotem. Hamuul has a start-of-game effect that first just straight up imbues the player's Hero Power immediately and then does so for every two spells cast for the rest of the game. This is excellent thanks to the Druid Imbue’d Hero Power that summons a 1/1 token and then increases the stats by 1/1 for every Imbue.
This card is played in a very control/grindy deck that aims to deplete the enemy of resources while being able to summon a massive token creature every turn without burning resources themselves.
2. Hideous Husk
The Death Knight class got a new mini archetype of cards from Into the Emerald Dream, and it is as annoying as it sounds. Leeches are new minions that the DK class has access to, and they are 0/2 stated one drops that say, “at the end of your turn, your Hero Steals one health from the lowest health enemy.” The “steal” in the text is particularly powerful as it does not cause damage. A card with its health stolen means that health is literally gone and cannot be healed.
But the card that makes these Leeches unbearable is Hideous Husk. This six mana card summons two Leeches on battlecry but also states, “Your Leeches steal 2 more health from their victims” so by itself it puts out a 3/9 worth of stats with the effect of end of turn, steal six health which is very good. But if you can play this card while you already control any leeches or play any leeches while this is on the field, then it's likely curtains for whoever you are playing against.
3. Malorne the Waywatcher
One of the new mechanics in Into the Emerald Dream is the “Imbue” keyword. Letting certain classes upgrade their hero power and continue doing so is a neat thing added to the game, but going deep into deck building to make continuously upgrading the hero power has to have a good payoff other than getting good value out of spending 2 mana for it every turn. That's where Malorne the Waywatcher comes in.
The Wild Gods are very strong on their own, which makes the card playable even without getting the bonus from it. But it's that bonus for using Imbue four times that makes this card a staple. An insane nine mana turn of playing this and another Wild God for one mana is game-warping and will likely decide the game on the spot when played.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Pocket Reveals Triumphant Light Expansion, New Cards, and More
4. Aessina
While Malorne is a fantastic top-end payoff for going deep into the Imbue archetype, Aesinna from the Mage class might even be better. While technically not needing Imbue to activate, Aesinna is essentially a new C’Thun that states that when 20 minions die, they deal 20 damage split across all enemies.
The Mage Imbue’d Hero Power does allow for instances of players reaching that 20-minions-killed threshold fast thanks to the Wisp’s the Hero Power summons but players are also finding success playing Aesinna in a Protoss Mage deck as well.
5. Bitterbloom Knight
While some classes have their own cards that Imbue their Hero Powers, having a cheap way to start the process is vital for a deck's success. The Neutral card, Blittebllom Knight is an absolute staple for any Imbue strategy as the two mana ⅔ is fairly stated and has the battlecry of Imbue.
The card is so good that sometimes it's correct to coin it out on turn one just to have the option of using the Imbue’d Hero Power on two mana.
6. Ravenous Felhunter and Ferocious Felbat
Perhaps the early leader for best class in Into the Emerald Dream is Demon Hunter which thanks to the new card pool, has a very good Armor gain strategy that essentially lets them outlive any opponent possible and ends games thanks to fatigue or the opponent conceding.
This is because of a card from The Great Dark Beyond and two new ones that enable it over and over from Into the Emerald Dream.
The culprit is a card called Akonite Defense Crystal which is a four-mana ¾ with Taunt and has Deahtrattle: gain four armor. However, it is also a Starpiece. Starpieces are part of the mechanic introduced in The Great Dark Beyond, which allows Starpieces to turn into Starships that can be launched at a five mana minion at any time. Starships contain all the effects of every starpiece and yes, they stack. So for this particular starpiece, the question becomes, how can players resummon the starpiece to essentially create a giant spaceship that has deathrattle, gain infinite armor. That's where the two-headed beat of Ravenous Felhunter and Ferocious Felbat come in.
Ravenous Felhunter is a five mana minion with a Deathrattle of, Resurrect a friendly Deathrattle minion that costs four or less, and then summon a copy of it. So on death, this will summon two Akonite Defense Crystals, which will, of course, add to the Starship. Adding to this, Ferocious Felbat does the same thing as Ravenous Felhunter but instead for a minion that costs five or more. Ravenous Felhunter is a five-mana minion.
So, you get a never-ending brick wall that, if you get through, you gain a ton of armor, and it's all thanks to two new cards from Into the Wild Dream.
Esports Impact
Getting an early read on the metagame is very important for valuable ladder points, especially when the ladder resets on April 1st. Players who can capitalize on what the best cards are will not only get them ahead of the curve when climbing the ranks but will also let them quickly pivot strategies with the other good cards in the expansion if needed.
These cards will no doubt be meta staples not only for the rest of the Into the Dream metagame but likely even beyond it.