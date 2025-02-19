Into The Emerald Dream — New Expansion Release Date, Keywords, 2025's First Set
The first expansion of Hearthstone’s Year of The Raptor block has officially been revealed. Into the Emerald Dream will be expansion number one of the year as Blizzard takes players to “The Emerald Dream” where the Old Gods and Wild Gods fight for control.
The expansion introduces new themes and support for all 10 classes, featuring 145 brand-new cards for players to explore. As the first expansion of the new year, competitive players will discover that this set establishes the baseline as they compete for high ranks on the road to the Hearthstone World Championship. Here’s an overview of the experiences players can anticipate when Into the Emerald Dream arrives in the game on Tuesday, March 25.
New Keywords, Imbue and Dark Gifts Split the Hero Classes.
New Keyword: Imbue
In Into the Dream, two new keywords help thematically flesh out the expansion. Half the classes will be able to use the force of good to “Imbue” their hero power. Cards with the Imbue text will transform the player's Hero power into a new one specific to their class the first time the keyword is played. If players already have an Imbued Hero Power, subsequent plays of the Keyword will make their new Hero Power stronger. As an example, the Hunter Class will gain the “Blessing of the Wolf” Hero Power, which gives a random Beast in your hand +1 Attack and one less cost. Every time the keyword is played, the attack and cost reduction will increase.
The following classes will have Imbue keyword cards
- Mage
- Druid
- Hunter
- Paladin
- Priest
- Shaman
New Keyword: Dark Gifts
The remaining five classes will fight for evil with Dark Gifts given to them by the Old Gods. Dark Gifts are listed as “minion power-ups” given to minions with the keyword will be able to Discover their choice of Dark Gifts to help maximize their chance at victory. There are 10 different Dark Gifts, which are listed below:
- +3 Attack and Lifesteal
- +2/+2 and Elusive
- Costs (2) less, but has -2 Attack. (Only offered on minions whose Attack would not reduce below 1)
- Charge
- When you play this, summon a 2/2 copy of it.
- This minion’s Battlecries trigger twice. (Only offered on minions with Battlecries)
- +4 Health and Taunt
- Reborn. Is Reborn with full health and enchantments.
- +4/+5. Place this card on top of your deck.
- Divine Shield, Windfury
The classes that have Dark Gift’s are
- Death Knight
- Demon Hunter
- Rogue
- Warlock
- Warrior
Expanded Keyword: Choose One and the Intro of the Wild Gods
Historically, only Druid has had access to the “Choose One” Keyword which is printed on some cards that essentially give players access to two different effects on one card giving them double the options they normally would have.
In Into the Emerald Dream, all classes will gain cards that have this Keyword which will open up all sorts of possibilities for classes to play around.
On top of that, every class will gain a Wild God Legendary minion that are very powerful with game-shifting effects. More details on the Wild Gods and other cards will be made available as the release of Into the Emerald Dream nears.
How to Get Yesera, Emerald Aspect for Free
Players can log in now to get a sneak preview of the expansion with their own copy of Ysera, Emerald Aspect. After Patch 32.4, the card will be added to your collection once you open a pack from this expansion.
Players can also already earn a common minion from the set. Creature of Madness is available by claiming it in the in-game shop.
Esports Impact
A new set is a radical transformation for the competitive landscape in any card game. The new free card in the last several sets has actually made a meaningful impact on multiple decks, and Ysera certainly has the potential to do the same. With 145 new cards, players will need to rapidly adjust their existing decks while discovering brand new archetypes built around the legendaries and mechanics of the new set.
For tournament players, the start of a new expansion is often simultaneously the most exciting and most stressful time of the competitive season. The players who understand the new power level of decks will be rewarded with early tournament wins and a quick rise to Legend.