Zilliax Warrior Gets the First Post-Expansion Nerf — Hearthstone Patch Notes
Perils in Paradise has had its first deck archetype hit with the nerf bat in the latest Hearthstone patch notes. The developers took a swing at the resurrection warrior list that was built around bringing back multiple copies of Zilliax Delux 3000 (aka Unkilliax).
Now, the core resurrection cards in the deck must bring back different cards. Here are the official changes:
Hydration Station
- Old: Resurrect your 3 highest Cost Taunt minions.
- New: Resurrect 3 of your different highest Cost Taunt minions.
Inventor Boom
- Old: Resurrect two friendly Mechs that cost (5) or more. They immediately attack random enemies.
- New: Resurrect two different friendly Mechs that cost (5) or more. They attack random enemies.
Other archetypes also took a hit in this patch including the lamplighter elemental package and the aggro version of Zilliax.
Zilliax Deluxe 3000 (Ticking Module)
- Old: [5 Mana] Costs (1) less for each minion in play.
- New: [4 Mana] Costs (1) less for each friendly minion.
Lamplighter
- Old: [3 Mana] 3/2
- New: [4 Mana] 4/3
Concierge
- Old: [3 Mana]
- New: [4 Mana]
Chia Drake
- Old: 3/5
- New: 2/4
Along with these nerfs, several of the new legendaries from Perils in Paradise received big buffs to help add more diversity to the meta.
The Ryecleaver
- Old: 7 Mana base weapon and 2 Mana Minion Sandwich.
- New: 5 Mana base weapon and 4 Mana Minion Sandwich.
Ranger Gilly
- Old: [6 Mana]
- New: [5 Mana]
Razzle-Dazzler
- Old: [7 Mana]
- New: [6 Mana]
Natural Talent
- Old: Get a random Naga and a random spell. They cost (1) less.
- New: Get a random Naga and a random spell. They cost (2) less.
Buttons
- Old: [5 Mana] 5/5
- New: [4 Mana] 4/4
Cruise Captain Lora
- Old: [7 Mana]
- New: [6 Mana]
Tsunami
- Old: [8 Mana] Summon three 3/6 Water Elementals that Freeze. They attack random enemies.
- New: [10 Mana] Summon four 3/6 Water Elementals that Freeze. They attack random enemies.
Service Ace
- Old: [3 Mana] 3/3
- New: [2 Mana] 2/3
Twilight Medium
- Old: [6 Mana] 5/6
- New: [5 Mana] 4/5
Nightshade Tea
- Old: [2 Mana] Deal 3 damage to a minion. Deal 2 damage to your hero. (3 Drinks left!)
- New: [1 Mana] Deal 2 damage to a minion. Deal 2 damage to your hero. (3 Drinks left!)
Conniving Conman
- Old: Battlecry: Replay the last card you’ve played from another class.
- New: Battlecry: Replay the last card you’ve played from a non-Rogue class.
