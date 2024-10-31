How to Get Fishpool in Fortnite
It feels like there's a new set of Marvel cosmetics introduced each week in Fortnite, and fans aren't complaining. A Deadpool X Fishstick outfit has been added to the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks and will be available for purchase until November 5th at 8 PM Eastern Time.
The Fishpool skin resembles Fishstick's body in a Deadpool-like costume. Additionally, a regular Deadpool skin is being sold in the item shop for 2,000 V-Bucks until November 1st, so it's a good time to pick up outfits for your favorite Marvel characters.
If you buy Fishpool, you'll also receive the Kelp-Corn Bucket back bling for free, so you get two cosmetics in total. With Halloween approaching rapidly, it's a spooktacular time to celebrate Fortnitemares 2024 in style.
