Esports illustrated

How to Get Fishpool in Fortnite

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

It feels like there's a new set of Marvel cosmetics introduced each week in Fortnite, and fans aren't complaining. A Deadpool X Fishstick outfit has been added to the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks and will be available for purchase until November 5th at 8 PM Eastern Time.

The Fishpool skin resembles Fishstick's body in a Deadpool-like costume. Additionally, a regular Deadpool skin is being sold in the item shop for 2,000 V-Bucks until November 1st, so it's a good time to pick up outfits for your favorite Marvel characters.

If you buy Fishpool, you'll also receive the Kelp-Corn Bucket back bling for free, so you get two cosmetics in total. With Halloween approaching rapidly, it's a spooktacular time to celebrate Fortnitemares 2024 in style.

NEXT: Everything We Know About Fortnite Remix

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.