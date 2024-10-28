Esports illustrated

Fortnite: How to Get Michael Myers

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Halloween is a time for ghouls and goblins, plus the occasional spooky character. Horror icon Michael Myers is making his way back into Fortnite for Fortnitemares 2024, so it's the perfect opportunity to collect the terrifying figure before he's gone for another year.

Michael Myers doesn't just have his own skin, the set also comes complete with a back bling, pickaxe, and other horrifying cosmetic items. The Michael Myers outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks and is bundled with the Stab-O-Lantern back bling. If you want every item related to Myers, you can purchase his bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks.

We've created a list so that you can see how much each Michael Myers cosmetic costs, and what they're called.

Name

Item Type

Price

Michael Myers

Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Stab-O-Lantern

Back Bling

Included With Skin

Slasher

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Live From Haddonfield

Emote

500 V-Bucks

Michael Caruso
Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.