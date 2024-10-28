Fortnite: How to Get Michael Myers
Halloween is a time for ghouls and goblins, plus the occasional spooky character. Horror icon Michael Myers is making his way back into Fortnite for Fortnitemares 2024, so it's the perfect opportunity to collect the terrifying figure before he's gone for another year.
Michael Myers doesn't just have his own skin, the set also comes complete with a back bling, pickaxe, and other horrifying cosmetic items. The Michael Myers outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks and is bundled with the Stab-O-Lantern back bling. If you want every item related to Myers, you can purchase his bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks.
We've created a list so that you can see how much each Michael Myers cosmetic costs, and what they're called.
Name
Item Type
Price
Michael Myers
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Stab-O-Lantern
Back Bling
Included With Skin
Slasher
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Live From Haddonfield
Emote
500 V-Bucks