How to Play VALORANT Shotcall Tonight! New VCT Prediction Feature Explained
VALORANT's Pick 'Ems are half the fun of its ultimate VCT circuit. Players can earn in-game rewards by predicting final brackets, adding to the experience whether you're rooting for the season's strongest or praying your favorite underdog team can Thrifty the competition. Following the mode's success, Riot Games is introducing a live prediction feature called Shotcall, which could elevate immersion to the next level and provide an additional, more in-depth option. Let's explore everything we know about the mode, including how it works and when players can test it out.
VCT Live Predictions: What is Shotcall?
On August 5 2025, Riot Games' Head of VALORANT Esports and VCT Commissioner Leo Faria revealed a fresh addition to the 2025 VCT season. A Twitch extension called VALORANT Shotcall will now allow players to make live predictions during matches and compete with other viewers for rewards:
"We’re gamifying the VCT viewing experience with four limited beta streams for #VCTAmericas. Predict live match moments and compete against other viewers, all without leaving the stream."
Faria hopes that Shotcall, which is still in beta, will make VCT "more interactive." The system is more in-depth than VALORANT's existing Pick 'Ems, which only allow players to predict match outcomes and final bracket standings. Shotcall includes predictions for in-depth factors, like who will get First Blood in a round, how many kills a player will get throughout the game and more.
As a Shotcall match continues, players will climb a dynamic leaderboard with their linked Riot Games account. Winners will receive a reward. For the first Shotcall betas, this will only be one item for all four days; however, Riot plans to include "a more exciting offering" in the future.
How to Use VALORANT Shotcall
Initially, VALORANT Shotcall will only be available on Twitch via an in-app extension. This means users must attend one of Riot Games' limited beta sessions to make their live predictions.
Before adding the Shotcall feature to other regions, Riot Games is testing it out on VCT Americas games. The circuit is currently in Stage 2 of its seasonal competition, and its winners will progress directly to VALORANT Champions 2025, the most important tournament of the year. The team is planning one Shotcall beta stream each Friday in August:
- August 8
- August 15
- August 22
- August 29
The beta streams will be live on VCT Americas' official Twitch channels:
In an official publication, Riot Games warns viewers that "Shotcall is still very much in development- please be patient with us as things may break along the way."
Once players join a participating stream, they must hover over the broadcast player and select the red crystal ball icon on the Shotcall overlay. Next, they must log into and link their Riot ID. A Predictions window should appear where users can make and lock in predictions for upcoming rounds and games.
Faria says the Shotcall system will arrive to other platforms if its beta test is successful:
"If you all like it and we see the promise, we’ll consider extending it to other tournaments and platforms."
Esports Impact
If successful, VALORANT Shotcall will certainly help boost VCT engagement. The feature encourages long-term watch time, which could help improve earlier Group Stage, Swiss Stage and Playoffs matchups' viewership. Previously, the Grand Finals tended to steal the show — but in the same way a perfect headshot is nothing without the 99% of prep, positioning and precision leading up to it, the ultimate Champions conclusion is all the more interesting thanks to its progressive buildup.