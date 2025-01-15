How To Watch The SMITE 2 Founder's Series Las Vegas Tournament Finals
SMITE 2 has officially gone free-to-play which marks the biggest step in its journey towards replacing SMITE 1 completely. One key component that has helped SMITE 1 retain its diehard and passionate fan base is its esports scene. SMITE 2 has wasted no time in getting its esports scene started.
The SMITE 2 Founder's Series started all the way back in September when the game was still in a closed alpha and only players who purchased a founder's pack could play the game. It's been a multi-phased competitive experience with open brackets, pool play, and more, which has culminated in its upcoming finals in Las Vegas.
Related Article: Every Major Change From SMITE To SMITE 2 — Map, Items, & God Changes
How And When To Watch The SMITE 2 Founder's Series Finals?
The Founder's Series finals will be held from January 17 to January 19 in the HyperX Arena Las Vegas. The top 6 teams will compete for a winner to be crowned as the first ever SMITE 2 LAN champion.
Fans looking to watch the tournament will be able to tune in to the SMITE Twitch channel throughout the weekend to watch the matches.
SMITE Twitch: SmiteGame
Fans who missed the live matches and want to catch the action after the fact will be able to find the VODs on YouTube.
SMITE Esports YouTube: SmiteVOD
SMITE 2 is, of course, the future of SMITE and fans will not want to miss its first champion be crowned in front of a sold out live audience.
What's Going On In SMITE 2 Right Now?
As mentioned above, SMITE 2 has officially gone free-to-play and entered its open beta phase. Along with this massive update it now has 45 Gods, including an all new and extremely unique God Aladdin, and a ton of other changes.
Titan Forge Games have updated the map to include more farming spots and a more engaging jungle. They've also added more non-conquest content in the form of Joust and Assault. Players who've enjoyed SMITE 1 but weren't sold on buying a founder's pack for $30 should definitely consider giving SMITE 2 a try now that it's free-to-play and has received its biggest update yet.