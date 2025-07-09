K-Pop Demon Hunters in Fortnite? Game Devs are Fighting for a Collab
In K-Pop Demon Hunters, Rumi, Zoey and Mira saved the world and captured hearts. Now, the Honmoon between the silver screen and the video-game battlefield is blurring: several game developers are reportedly fighting for a K-Pop Demon Hunters collab, and Fortnite may be among them. Let's recap everything we know and what fans can expect.
What is K-Pop Demon Hunters?
K-Pop Demon Hunters is a feature film produced by Sony and released on the streaming platform Netflix. The movie follows a Korean girl group, Huntr/x, as they live a double life: during the day, they manage publicity and perform to hordes of adoring fans, but at night they transform into demon-slaying superheroes.
Huntr/x has three members: Rumi, Mira and Zoey. Together, their singing powers strengthen the Honmoon, a magical barrier between the human world and the demon world. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, Rumi is actually half-demon — a factor that gets even more complicated as the girls have to defeat the demon boy band Saja Boys.
The film swept the world unexpectedly, with high critical reviews and fan acclaim. Though it had almost no marketing, netizens quickly fell in love with its original animation style, distinct characters and heartwarming plot. Plus, the film has an entirely original soundtrack of K-pop songs (some of them sung by the iconic band Twice).
K-pop Demon Hunters' songs are so popular that fans are listening to them even after the movie finishes. The band soared to the Billboard 200's top 10, even surpassing real-life groups like BTS and Blackpink.
Game Devs (And Gamers) Want a K-Pop Demon Hunters Collab
Since K-pop Demon Hunters released, it has attained a huge fandom. Watchers are begging Netflix and Sony for a standalone series or a second film, and another thought is on everybody's mind: Huntr/x's flashy characters would be perfect for a video game.
Besides their distinct, anime-esque art style, Rumi, Mira and Zoey each have unique weapons that could easily translate to a video game collab. Their combat skills are also fierce, which fans can see in the movie's many fight scenes.
A collaboration is now creeping closer and closer into reality, and game developers are hot on the trail. According to reputable leaker @SamLeakss on X.com, "several game developers have reached out to the K-Pop Demon Hunters team for collaborations." The discussions reportedly include "event collaborations within existing titles."
One game, which SamLeakss specifically name-drops, is well-known for its in-game concerts. Fortnite has previously hosted musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. It also wouldn't be the first time a virtual band took the stage: the title launched a Hatsune Miku collaboration with several music events.
Of course, this is likely not the only title in the running for a team-up. Zoey's Kunais are similar to Kiriko's from Overwatch and also bring VALORANT's Jett Ultimate to mind. Overwatch is another game that frequently partners with pop-culture properties, and many of its ventures are strikingly similar to K-Pop Demon Hunters. Overwatch has several anime collaborations and anime-themed skin sets: for example, Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia and DokiWatch.
A tip from K-Pop news site AllKpop's staff may corroborate @SamLeakss' assertion. In a July 7 article titled "Game developers rush to secure rights to a 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' video game following global success," Sophie-Ha claims:
"...Both Korean and international game developers are scrambling to discuss potential collaborations. Proposals range from full game development and publishing rights to character and event collaborations within existing titles."
The author goes further, attributing the following quote to an anonymous "industry insider":
"One of the most important factors when planning a new game is whether the concept will still be relevant two to three years down the line, when the game is ready for release. Given current trends, K-Pop Demon Hunters doesn’t appear to be a fleeting sensation, which is why companies are moving quickly to stake their claim in this promising IP."
Sophie-Ha says the following genres are currently expressing interest in the franchise:
- "Multiplayer online games"
- "rhythm and performance-based games"
- "RPGs"
Esports Impact
Gamers have enthusiastically expressed their hype for a potential K-Pop Demon Hunters collaboration. @SamLeakss' post received over 1,000 likes in just two hours, and even before its release, fans were speculating and posting in-game concept art. Many have also compared the group to Riot Games' K/DA, which featured League of Legends characters as virtual idols.
K-Pop Demon Hunters would probably be an extremely profitable collaboration for any game that secures rights to it. Its netizen fans have a large overlap with existing internet and gaming culture, but there is also a sizable first-time audience available that could add to any player base. Plus, K-Pop Demon Hunter's themes and characters have resonated strongly with female gamers, who would be excited to rep the Huntr/x girls as they climb the competitive queue.
More information about a possible collab will likely emerge in the following few weeks.