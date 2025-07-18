100 Thieves Exits League of Legends as Riot Picks a New Partner
100 Thieves is officially out of competitive League of Legends, announcing that the organization is stepping away following the 2025 season.
According to 100 Thieves, the team will step away from the League of Legends Championship of the Americas League (LTA) after this season concludes. This comes after the team managed to win LTA North Split 1 and finished second in the LTA 2025 Cross-Conference, before placing fifth after an 0-3 loss to Shopify Rebellion at LTA North Split 2.
In 2024, the team sold its permanent franchise slot for the LCS, switching to being a guest team for the 2025 season with an uncertain future in the scene. Now, Riot Games has found a new home for that permanent slot and is moving forward with that partnership, leaving 100 Thieves to step away.
“In 2024, we made the strategic business decision to sell our permanent franchise slot in the LCS and accepted an invitation from Riot Games to transition to a Provisional Guest Team for the 2025 season,” 100 Thieves said. “We understood that this arrangement was temporary while Riot Games would work towards securing a long-term partnership for the league in 2026. Riot Games has chosen to move forward with another partner and thus this marks the conclusion of our historic League of Legends run since 2018.”
Since 2018, 100 Thieves has remained one of the premier names in North American League of Legends esports, though the last several years have not been kind to the team. Following an impressive 2021 campaign where 100T hoisted the LCS Spring trophy and a strong 2022 campaign, the org slowly slipped back into posting more mixed results.
“We qualified for the LCS Finals in our inaugural split, made back-to-back and numerous finals appearances, lifted our first LCS trophy in 2021, supported some of the most ambitious amateur programs, and have fielded legends and incredible rosters for the past 8 years,” 100 Thieves said. “To both our former and present players, coaches, and staff - we are immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished and the legacy that we’ve built together.”
Related Article: 2025 Esports World Cup League of Legends Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
Former 100T LoL general manager and current FlyQuest chiefs gaming officer Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith noted that this move was something that had seeds “sown years ago.” He specifically stated that he thinks 100T’s “leadership's priorities as an org evolved past League of Legends,” dating back to when he was with the org.
“100 Thieves to this day still have some of the best people in League of Legends across their staff and players - Those same people are still going to be plotting a pathway to the LTA title and Worlds and are victims in this larger story. I know they'll go out firing on all cylinders and then provide tremendous value to whatever future teams are lucky enough to get the chance to pick them up,” Smith said. “A sad day for me and sad day for North American League of Legends, but shoutout to all the great people that contributed to 100 Thieves League of Legends over the years.”
Related Article: A New Dynasty: MSI 2025 Finals Recap
As for who will replace 100 Thieves by purchasing that LCS slot, we will have to wait and hear more from Riot. The two names currently floating around are OpTic or Sentinels, but no substantial evidence has been raised directly following the 100T announcement.