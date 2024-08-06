League of Legends Patch 14.16 Preview: Huge Item Nerfs
After Patch 14.15's chunky Patch Notes, Riot Games is blessing us with a short and sweet 14.16 preview update. According to Riot Games developer @RiotPhreak, League of Legends Patch 14.16 will balance ADCs and encourage other playstyles. The patch will buff many Champions, majorly adjust Lucian and Senna and nerf items like Fated Ashes and Liandry's Torment. In addition, Death Timers and Death Homeguards are changing to reflect in-game timing.
When will League of Legends Patch 14.16 arrive?
League of Legends Patch 14.16 will arrive on August 14, 2024. The patch's exact arrival time will depend on your location and which server you are playing on.
How will these Patch 14.16 affect the League of Legends meta?
According to League of Legends game designer @RiotPhreak, League of Legends Patch 14.16 "is largely about shifting away from "ADCs in every lane" by systemically addressing the strongest ADC systems, similar to last patch." The patch's adjustments to Death Timers and Death Homeguards will also reduce Teleport necessity and place more emphasis on lane-push combat and timing. In addition, several AP jungle item nerfs will weaken the role in pro play and balance matches.
@RiotPhreak notes that developers "may add a couple more changes [on August 7, 2024] if development time permits."
What Champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 14.16?
Eight Champions (that we know of) are receiving buffs in League of Legends Patch 14.16. These Champions are Azir, Orianna, Syndra, Sylas, Katarina, Vi, Skarner and Wukong. Sylas buffs are intended to fix previous nerfs that had effects "far above what [Riot Games] wanted". Vi, Skarner and Wukong buffs aim to remedy the Champions' declining Solo Queue win rates, and Katarina buffs encourage more functional builds.
Patch 14.16 Champion Buffs:
- Azir
- Orianna
- Syndra
- Sylas
- Katarina
- Vi
- Skarner
- Wukong
What Champions are being nerfed in League of Legends Patch 14.16?
Corki is the only Champion we know so far to be nerfed in Patch 14.16. The exact nerfs Corki will receive are currently unknown.
Patch 14.16 Champion Nerfs:
- Corki
What Champions are being adjusted in League of Legends Patch 14.16?
Riot Games is adjusting Lucian and Senna in this patch. @RiotPhreak states that the Senna adjustments aim to make her "better alongside an ADC, less so mages/tanks." Meanwhile, Lucian adjustments will make him "strong in bot lane and weaker in mid." The Champions' exact kit changes are currently unknown.
Patch 14.16 Champion Adjustments:
- Lucian
- Senna
What Items and Systems are changing in League of Legends Patch 14.16?
While Black Cleaver and Doran's Shield are being buffed, many AP Jungle items are being nerfed in League of Legends Patch 14.16 to reduce the AP Jungle role's influence in pro-level play. Specifically, Liandry's Torment and Fated Ashes nerfs are leaving players heartbroken and causing mixed reactions.
Riot Games is also adjusting Death Timer and Death Homeguards mechanics to smooth out in-game timing. The changes will allow alternate ways for a Champion to return to their lane and make Teleport usage less necessary.
*Note: Kindred may appear in some sources as an Item and System nerf, but this is incorrect and @RiotPhreak has confirmed it's an error. No Kindred changes should occur this patch.
Patch 14.16 Item and System Buffs:
- Black Cleaver
- Doran's Shield
Patch 14.16 Item and System Nerfs:
- Doran's Blade
- Blade of the Ruined King
- Liandry's Torment
- Fated Ashes
Patch 14.16 Item and System Adjustments:
- Death Timers
- Death Homeguards
As Patch 14.16 unfolds, this list may change or expand. We anticipate specific kit and ability change information soon. Stay tuned and make sure to teleport back to our lane for more League of Legends in-game update and esports news!