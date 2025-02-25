League of Legends Esports in 2025 - Full Event Calendar
League of Legends is entering a new era this year with an emphasis on strength and adaptability. Season 2025's 'Welcome to Noxus' update introduced in-game Feats of Strength added a fearsome new boss and revamped the Rift with an edgy new look. Now, the title's esports scene is following suit as all major tournaments adopt a game-changing 'Fearless Draft' system.
With all these changes, the 2025 League of Legends competitive season will include plenty of surprises. Here's a quick recap of each key League of Legends tournament to watch out for and a full calendar of the year's esports events.
Related Article: LoL Esports Changes in 2025 Include New International Event, Fearless Draft, Split Schedule Update, and More
Key 2025 League of Legends Events
Let's explore a few of the most important upcoming League of Legends events and what significance they carry for the pro scene.
League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2025)
The League of Legends World Championship, commonly known as 'Worlds', is the most prestigious event a League of Legends player can participate in. It features the strongest teams from each individual region. Winning this tournament guarantees a place in the game's history and a sizable prize.
League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2025
The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is an extremely prestigious tournament which occurs halfway through the competitive year. It includes ten teams, two from each of the game's five regions. The MSI winning team and runner-up will both qualify for Worlds 2025.
League of Legends Championship of the Americas (LTA)
League of Legends fans may be familiar with the North American League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and the South American Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLoL). In 2025, these two circuits merged and created the League of Legends Championship of the Americas, unifying the region. LTA is split into LTA North and LTA South. Each LTA North and South winning team and the overall LTA Finals winner will qualify to Worlds 2025.
League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC)
The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is League of Legends' main European tournament. It includes the most skilled competitors from the game's EMEA region. Three LEC teams enter the Worlds bracket. Notably, this year's LEC will follow a new structure.
Related Article: League of Legends: Major 2025 EMEA Changes
League of Legends Pro League (LPL)/League of Legends Development League (LDL)
The LPL and LDL are China's main League of Legends events. LPL is the main tournament, while LDL is the second division. Three LPL teams will advance to Worlds 2025.
League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP)
League of Legends' Championship Pacific circuit (LCP) includes teams from the APAC region. Three of these participants will qualify for Worlds 2025.
League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK)
Korea is well-known as one of League of Legends' strongest regions, and its LCK circuit has spawned teams including T1 and Riot Hall-of-Famer Faker. Three LCK teams will earn slots in Worlds 2025.
Esports World Cup (EWC)
The Esports World Cup will include League of Legends and several other Riot Games titles in 2025. The event has one of the largest prize pools in esports history and will occur with international participants.
First Stand
The First Stand brings one team from each regional tournament together for intense competition. Results affeect MSI seeding.
League of Legends 2025 Esports Calendar
Here's a quick run-down of important dates in the League of Legends competitive season. Notably, all pro-level tournaments will follow the new Fearless Draft system and each regions Splits will be unified for the first time, although different regions may have small format differences.
February
- February 15-23: LTA Cross-Conference occurs.
- February 18: LCP Qualifying Series begins.
- February 23: LCP Qualifying Series ends; LCP Split 1 ends.
- Regional Split continues.
- LPL Split 1 continues.
- LDL Split 1 continues.
- LEC Winter 2025 continues.
March
- March 1: LPL Split 1 ends; LPL Split 2 begins; LDL Split 1 ends; LEC Spring 2025 begins.
- March 10-16: First Stand occurs.
- March 21: First Regional Split ends in all regions.
- March 24: Second Regional Split begins in all regions.
April
- April 1: LCP Split 2 begins.
- April 5: LTA South Split 2 begins.
- TBD: LCK begins.
May
- May 1: LEC Spring 2025 ends.
- LCP Split 2 occurs.
June
- June 1: LCP Split 2 ends; LPL Split 2 ends; LPL Split 3 begins; LEC Summer 2025 begins.
- June 8: LTA South Split 2 ends.
- June15: Second Regional Split ends in all regions.
- June 27: MSI begins.
July
- July 1: LCP Split 3 begins.
- July 12: MSI ends.
- TBD: Esports World Cup 2025 begins.
- TBD: Third Regional Split begins in all regions.
August
- August 1: LPL Split 3 ends; LEC Summer 2025 ends.
- TBD: Esports World Cup 2025 ends.
September
- September 1: LCP Split 3 ends.
- September 18: LTA 2025 Regional Finals begin.
- September 28: LTA 2025 Regional Finals end.
- TBD: LCK ends.
October
- TBD: Fourth Regional Split ends in all regions.
- TBD: Worlds 2025 begins.
November
- TBD: Worlds 2025 ends.
December
- TBD.