The 2025 LEC Summer Finals in Madrid: How to Watch
The most intense EMEA League of Legends esports event of 2025 is on the horizon. New information from Riot Games and LEC organizers has revealed the 2025 LEC Summer Finals' location, unveiled ticket sale dates and offered information about the accompanying LEC XPO. Here's everything we know about the event, including its key dates and where to watch.
What's at Stake?
The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is the final stop for EMEA teams on the road to worldwide competition and the pinnacle of the region's esports success. The circuit is franchised and contains long-standing regional teams who have paid hefty fees to enter. Rivalries and months of practice will come to a head during this event, since EMEA orgs have faced each other in the LEC's Winter and Spring segments already. The top three LEC Summer Finals teams will automatically qualify for the 2025 League of Legends World Championship (Worlds), so the stakes are higher than any other LEC portion.
The 2025 LEC Summer Finals: Key Info
When Will the 2025 LEC Summer Finals Occur?
According to official press releases, the 2025 LEC Summer Finals will take place from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28 2025.
Which Teams Could Participate in the 2025 LEC Summer Finals?
The 2025 LEC Summer Finals' lineup is still TBD and will depend on this summer's performance, but these franchised teams are in the running to compete:
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- GIANTX
- Karmine Corp
- KOI
- Rogue
- SK Gaming
- Team BDS
- Team Heretics
- Team Vitality
Where Will the 2025 LEC Summer Finals be Held?
On April 27 2025, Riot Games officially announced that the 2025 LEC Summer Finals will occur in Madrid, Spain. The city is located in Spain's central region and is its capital. The Caja Mágica, a multipurpose arena in the city center, will host the LEC Summer Finals matches. The arena has previously accommodated Madrid's tennis and soccer scenes. All in-house comms and casting during the event will be in Spanish for "a full experience rooted in the local flavour."
An accompanying LEC press release states regarding this selection:
"Madrid just can't get enough of the LEC... and the feeling's mutual! [...] The Spanish League of Legends community has long been a pillar of support in the LEC ecosystem, tuning in week after week and backing their favourites through every epic play. From cheering on homegrown talent to elevating regional leagues, the passion here runs deep."
Plaza de España, a square alongside Madrid's famous Gran Vía avenue, will be home to the LEC XPO. This traveling event includes cosplay opportunities, merch sales, panels, conferences and live shows. Many participating teams also attend and interact with fans. Riot Games representatives refer to it as "Everything you love about League of Legends and the LEC ecosystem, all under one plaza, for the ultimate fan experience." Attending the LEC XPO is free and does not require a Summer Finals ticket.
How to Buy Tickets for the 2025 LEC Summer Finals
When Do LEC Summer Finals Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets for the 2025 LEC Summer Finals will go on sale on May 12 2025 at 5 PM CEST. Here's a quick conversion to additional time zones:
- PT: 8:00 AM
- CT: 10:00 AM
- ET: 11:00 AM
- Brazil: 12:00 PM
- KST/JST: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Fans can pre-register to access ticket sales an hour early here. In addition, several LEC teams will offer dedicated tickets for their fan clubs.
2025 LEC Summer Finals Ticket Information
The LEC Summer Finals Madrid tickets are exclusively available on Ticketmaster. They also have a limited quantity — buyers can only purchase four tickets per day. Tickets are available in separate tiers and different durations:
Direct View
- Friday: €45.00 (About 51 USD)
- Saturday: €45.00 (About 51 USD)
- Sunday: €60.00 (About 68 USD)
- Weekend Pass: €109.00 (About 124 USD)
Side and Restricted View
- Friday: €30.00 (about 34 USD)
- Saturday: €30.00 (about 34 USD)
- Sunday: €45.00 (about 51 USD)
How to Watch the 2025 LEC Summer Finals
LEC esports followers can watch the Summer Finals online through several locations. First, Riot Games' official League of Legends esports site https://lolesports.com livestreams major Riot-affiliated tournaments. The LEC Summer Finals is no exception, and it will be broadcast here throughout its duration. Fans can also use this website to access Pick 'Ems, power rankings, detailed roster information and team standings.
The LEC also has an official Twitch channel at https://twitch.tv/lec. This is the tournament's primary streaming platform and it will likely host 2025 LEC Summer Finals broadcasts. Fans can find live games here alongside VODs from previous seasons, which are helpful for reviewing and improving your skills.