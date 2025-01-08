League of Legends 2025 Patch Schedule
With 2025 now here and Riot Games getting back into the saddle, a new year is here for League of Legends, which means bi-weekly updates to the games in the form of balance changes and new content. Here is the complete League of Legends 2025 patch schedule.
- 25.S1.1 January 9, 2025 (Thursday)
- 25.S1.2 January 23, 2025 (Thursday)
- 25.S1.3 February 5, 2025
- 25.S1.4 February 20, 2025 (Thursday)
- 25.S1.5 March 5, 2025
- 25.S1.6 March 19, 2025
- 25.S1.7 April 2, 2025
- 25.S1.8 April 16, 2025
- 25.S2.1 April 30, 2025
- 25.S2.2 May 14, 2025
- 25.S2.3 May 28, 2025
- 25.S2.4 June 11, 2025
- 25.S2.5 June 25, 2025
- 25.S2.6 July 16, 2025
- 25.S2.7 July 30, 2025
- 25.S2.8 August 13, 2025
- 25.S3.1 August 27, 2025
- 25.S3.2 September 10, 2025
- 25.S3.3 September 24, 2025
- 25.S3.4 October 8, 2025
- 25.S3.5 October 22, 2025
- 25.S3.6 November 5, 2025
- 25.S3.7 November 19, 2025
- 25.S3.8 December 10, 2025
Because Riot Games operates on a set schedule, even though it's the beginning of the year, the exact dates for every patch are already available. Riot typically operates patches on Wednesdays throughout the year every two weeks. Still, there are the occasional extended patches (like at the end of the year before Riot’s winter break) and the occasional patch released on Thursdays, which are outlined above.
This means we also know the start date of every ranked season for the full year:
Season
Start Date
2025 Season 1
January 9
2025 Season 2
April 30
2025 Season 3
August 27
Another change that players may notice is that the name of the patches is no longer referred to by the traditional season, followed by the patch number. For example, last year was season 14, so patches were listed as 14.1, 14.2 and so on. This year, since League of Legends is now operating with three seasons per year, the first number seen on the patch is the year (25 for 2025), followed by an S and which season (so S1 for season 1) and then followed by the patch number for that season (so the first patch of the year is 25.S1.1. There appear to be 8 patches per season, equaling 24 patches throughout the year.
If there are unannounced changes to the patch schedule, this article will update with new information as it's made available.