League of Legends Patch 25.S1.1 — Season Start Date, Developer Roadmap
The next League of Legends patch will welcome players to Noxus, one of Runeterra's most iconic (and ruthless) regions. Riot Games has just announced a string of related events on X.com for the community to look forward to. Here's everything we know about the upcoming League of Legends Patch 25.S1.1 schedule ushering users into "the age of Noxus."
League of Legends Reveals Upcoming Events
On January 3 2025, the official League of Legends X.com account posted a basic schedule of upcoming Patch 25.S1.1 events. The caption "Let the age of Noxus begin" accompanied this list, which has since received over 370,000 cumulative views.
What is Noxus?
Noxus is a fictional state in League of Legends' Runeterra lore. Even if you've only watched Arcane, there's a good chance you are familiar with the country as main characters Ambessa Medarda and Mel Medarda both call it home.
Noxus takes a "might makes right" approach to its society. Its official Riot Games lore page states:
To those beyond its borders, it is brutal, expansionist, and threatening, yet those who look past its warlike exterior see an unusually inclusive society, where the strengths and talents of its people are respected and cultivated.- League of Legends Lore
Champions from Noxus include Ambessa, Darius, LeBlanc, Mordekaiser and Smolder among others. Notably, Noxus invaded rival Runeterra region Ionia, and the two countries remain extremely hostile towards each other.
All Upcoming League of Legends Patch 25.S1.1 Events
Quick Summary:
- New cinematic possibly teasing Arcane's sequel show (not confirmed; speculation from fans)
- Dev update
- Ranked and visual updates possibly focusing on Atakhan: Bringer of Ruin
- New "Bringer of Ruin" motion comic spotlighting Atakhan
- Battlepass release
- New ranked season
- New Exalted Sett skin
- New Black Rose skins
Welcome to Noxus Cinematic
Riot Games will post a "Welcome to Noxus" cinematic on January 7 2025. This video, similarly to previous League of Legends cinematics, will have a central storyline and also give some details about what fans can expect in the upcoming Patch.
Some fans speculate this cinematic could also tease an Arcane sequel series as co-creator Christian Linke confirmed a follow-up project focusing on Noxus, Ionia and Demacia is in development — X.com user @whatmicha questions "The cinematic has nothing to do with a new series on Netflix right?" Other users wonder if the cinematic will reveal Mel Medarda as an upcoming Champion. It's important to note that Riot Games has not commented on or confirmed either of these theories.
Dev Update
The January 8 2025 Dev Update will give the League of Legends community an in-depth look into significant game-related changes. These may include nerfs, buffs, adjustments, mechanics alterations, cosmetic releases and updates to connected projects. It will be released as a video and star Riot Games team members and League of Legends developers.
SR Gameplay and Visual Updates
"SR" typically stands for Skill Rating, which is a hidden measurement of a player's in-game skill that helps place them into appropriate competitive matches. According to the X.com post, the League of Legends Team will formally announce significant "SR gameplay and visual updates" on January 9 2025 to improve in-game matchmaking, clarity, animation and graphics. The image on the teaser displays recently added Jungle boss Atakhan, so he may receive major visual changes.
"Bringer of Ruin" Motion Comic
The League of Legends team is giving Atakhan even more development with a dedicated Motion Comic release on January 9 2025. Motion Comics are similar to animatics, and while they aren't as in-depth as full animated cinematics, they usually provide some juicy information about the Champion or character they highlight. Atakhan has a dark and mysterious past in his Legends of Runeterra lore, so this comic will likely spill plenty of secrets.
When Does Season 2025 Start?
As League of Legends reformats its Ranked structure and ushers in a new era, the game will begin a new season on January 9 2025. This new season will soft reset player's ranks so they can restart the competitive climb.
Act 1 Battlepass
League of Legends will release its first battlepass of 2025 on January 9 to coincide with the fresh Ranked season. Players can gain experience from playing the game, which will help them progress through battlepass tiers. Each complete tier will yield a unique reward, usually a cosmetic item. Players can obtain a selection of free rewards, but they can also upgrade to a Premium tier to get more exclusive items.
Radiant Serpent Sett Exalted Skin
League of Legends' 'Exalted' skins are some of the most prestigious — and most expensive — in the game. Exalted skins are obtained using 80 Ancient Sparks, which players gain through the in-game gacha-like Sanctum system.
On January 9 2025, half-vastaya Ionian crime boss Sett will get his very own Exalted 'Radiant Serpent' skin. The skin gives Sett light hair and a dapper black outfit with ornate gold accents.
Masque of the Black Rose Skins
The magical Black Rose cabal featured prominently in Arcane, where they manipulated politics and used subtle, strategic spellwork to influence others. Fan-favorite Champion LeBlanc is their leader. On January 9 2025, a fresh skin set will arrive, titled "Masque of the Black Rose." These skins will combine aristocratic elegance with the Black Rose's trademark magical twist.