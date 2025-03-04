LoL Patch 25.05 Patch Notes: No More Lane Swapping, Big Nerfs
As First Stand approaches, the League of Legends development team is carefully curating Champion performance to make sure viewers can expect varied picks and intense competition. Patch 25.05 will cut down overperformers in the meta, fine-tune previous anti-lane-swapping mechanics and include Hextech Chests' long-awaited return. Let's walk through the update's most important nerfs, buffs and adjustments.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.05 Affect the Esports Meta?
Patch 25.05 caters toward high-elo and pro play, especially since it is the final update before 2025's First Stand. Several meta high-performers, including Ambessa, Aurora, K'Sante, and Skarner, are being hit with significant nerfs to improve pick variety and make high-elo matches more enjoyable to participate in and watch. These nerfs extend to runes, as Axiom Arcanist takes a hit after dominating high-level play. Buffs to Sixth Sense and Unflinching encourage creativity and experimentation.
Riot Games is also fine-tuning its lane-swapping prevention to ensure the strategy is not viable in early games. Lane swapping can make early-game matchups incredibly unfun, and severe repercussions will make sure lane 1v1s are skill-based and teammates must coordinate ganks as Riot Games intended.
League of Legends Patch 25.05 Winners and Losers
Here are the main winners and losers from this Patch:
Winners (Buffs)
- Aphelios
- Dr. Mundo
- Seraphine
- Zedd
Losers (Nerfs)
- Ambessa
- Ashe
- Aurora
- Cho'Gath
- Elise
- K'Sante
- Skarner
- Yorick
- Lane-swapping players (no more easy 2v1s for you!)
LoL Patch 25.05: Champion Changes
Champion Buffs
The Patch 25.05 buff list is definitely shorter than its nerf list, and Aphelios and Dr Mundo's Base Stat increases are small. However, Seraphine and Zed will receive some slight damage-focused increases, which are always nice to have.
Aphelios
- Base Stats: Attack Speed Ratio .640 > .648
Dr. Mundo
- Base Stats: Base Health 613 > 640
Seraphine
- Q (High Note): Maximum Champion Bonus Damage 60% > 75%
Zed
- E (Shadow Slash): Damage 65/90/115/140/165 (+65% bonus AD) > 70/95/120/145/170 (+80%
bonus AD)
Champion Nerfs
Patch 25.05 includes a massive string of nerfs, mostly to deal with Champions overperforming in the meta. Ambessa, K'Sante, and Skarner's reigns of terror will end, and Ashe and Elise get fine-tuned after recent buffs slightly overshot. Additional champions, including Aurora, will also take a hit. Cho'Gath's kit is being comprehensively nerfed to target his mid-lane strength, but his top-lane performance should remain mostly unaffected. Yorick's Jungle clear speed is being targeted.
Ambessa
- E (Lacerate): Damage 40/65/90/115/140 (+60% bonus AD) > 40/60/80/100/120 (+60 bonus
AD)
Ashe
- R (Enchanted Crystal Arrow): Damage 250/450/650 > 200/400/600
Aurora
- E (The Weirding): Damage 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+70% AP)
- R (Between Worlds): Border Collision Slow 75% > 50%
Cho'Gath
- Q (Rupture): Damage 80/145/210/275/340 (+100% AP) > 80/140/200/260/320 (+100%
AP)
- W (Feral Scream): Damage 80/135/190/245/300 (+70% AP) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+70% AP)
- E (Vorpal Spikes): Damage 20/40/60/80/100 (+3% (+0.5% per stack) of target’s maximum health)
> 20/40/60/80/100 (+2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5% (+0.5% per stack) of target’s maximum health)
Elise
- Human Q (Neurotoxin): Damage 40/75/110/145/180 (+4% of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP)) >
40/70/100/130/160 (+4% of target's health)(+3% per 100 AP))
- Spider Q (Venomous Bite): Damage 60/90/120/150/180 (+8 of target's missing HP (+3% per 100 AP)) >
50/80/110/140/180 (+8 of target's missing HP (+3% per 100 AP))
K'Sante
- Passive (Dauntless Instinct): Mark Damage 20 (+1-2% (based on level) target’s max HP) > 12 (+1-2% (based
on level) target’s max HP)
- W (Path Maker): =All Out Bonus True Damage 10-100% (based on channel duration) > 10-80%
(based on channel duration)
Skarner
- Q (Shattered Earth): Slow Duration 1.25 seconds > 1 second
; Final Attack Bonus Damage +10% of target’s maximum health > +8% of target’s
maximum health
- E (Ixtal's Impact): Cooldown 20/19/18/17/16 > 22/21/20/19/18
Yorick
- R (Eulogy of the Aisles): Maiden Mark Monster damage 100 > 50
Champion Adjustments
Poppy is being powered-up in Jungle, but her Support potential is taking a hit. Riot Games aims to make her more "level reliant".
Poppy
- Base Stats: HP Growth 104 > 110
- Passive (Iron Ambassador): Shield 13/15.5/18% max HP at level 1/7/13 > 11-20% max HP (based on level)
- E (Heroic Charge): Max Damage 100/140/180/220/260 (+100% bonus AD) >
80/120/160/200/240 (+120% bonus AD)
LoL Patch 25.05 Item and System Changes
Axiom Arcanist is receiving a major nerf to cut down on its dominance.
Item Changes
- Staff of Flowing Water: Rapid AP Buff Duration 4 > 6 Seconds
- Yun Tal Wildarrows: Practice Makes Lethal Crit Chance per Stack 0.2% per stack > 0.4% / 0.2%
(Melee/Ranged)
Rune Changes
- Axiom Arcanist: Single Target Ultimate Empower 14% > 12%
; AoE Ultimate Empower 9% > 8%
- Unflinching:
- Sixth Sense:
Lane Swapping Penalties
Riot Games previously implemented anti-lane-swapping changes, which were partially effective but also resulted in griefing and incorrect detection. As the studio strengthens these mechanics, they are "implementing some very strong and targeted early game penalties for playing out nontraditional lane assignments." To avoid confusion, these changes will not affect teams without junglers. They will also alter higher-level play while leaving most Ranked players relatively unaffected. Riot Games' new system operates as follows:
New Lane Swapping Detection:
- Occurs from 1:30 to 3:30 if two enemy champions, both of whom don’t have a jungle item, are in top/mid lane or
surrounding areas.
Is disabled if the team has no junglers, and includes junglers if the team has two or more.
- "Champions who are about to trigger Lane Swap Detection will get a warning ping as well as a text warning
that they’re about to trigger lane swapping penalties."
- "Champions who trigger Lane Swap Detection will have a debuff, an icon over their champion, and
repeated text warning them that they’re taking lane swap penalties."
While Detected:
- "Defending turret has 95% damage reduction. Fortification no longer reduces damage if lane swaps are
not detected.
- Defending turret deals 1000% damage to minions.
- Defending turret and minions give gold and XP from their kills to the nearest allied champion in the lane.
- Offending champions gain 50% less gold and XP from minions. This will linger for 20 seconds in the top
lane, and 6 seconds for mid lane.
- In Top Lane only, the defending turret will also deal 1000% damage to champions and the defending
champion has a 50% damage reduction under their turret."
Atakhan Spawn Rates
Atakhan's form spawn rates now rely more on early game plays:
- "adjustments with Atakhan’s form spawn rules around tower dives to better catch
deaths that happen between two of a team’s towers in the same lane."
- Increased consideration of early kills and tower dives.
- Increased early game influence on Atakhan forms.
Map Changes
- At the start of Season 25, Riot Games revamped Summoner's Rift with spartan Noxus-themed textures. Patch 25.05 will liven things up with slightly brighter colors and more plants.
Hextech Chests Are Back
Last but not least, Hextech Chests are back by popular request in Patch 25.05. After months of community protest, including petitions, content creator commentary, signs at esports events and even calls for boycotts, Riot Games is returning this free avenue to Champion unlocks and rewards. However, there will still be changes from Hextech Chests' previous iterations. Here's Riot Games' list of upcoming reward changes across the next few Patches:
- "25.05 will include 10 Hextech Chests and Keys — 8 on the free Pass, 2 additional with Honor (up to 60/year). Chests
from both the Pass and from Honor will be the exact same Chests as the ones you got through Champ
Mastery. The 2 Hextech Chests from Honor will be coming in Patch 25.06.
- Hextech Chests will be replacing the free Battle Pass skin.
- The Blue Essence cost of all champions will be reduced by 50%.
- Adding 25 Mythic Essence to the paid Battle Pass to replace one paid pass skin.
- Clash is going back to a monthly cadence.
- [In 25.06] Your Shop is coming back as originally planned.
- [In 25.07] The Blue Essence Emporium will return as originally planned.
- Sometime during 25.05 - Consolidating all Key Fragments into Keys, rounding up leftover fragments. Any
Key fragment amount (greater than 0) will round up to 3 Fragments and you just need to forge them into a
Key in your inventory. This is taking a little time to put together, as well as make sure it’s working properly,
but aiming to do this sometime during 25.05.
- TBD (in-progress) - Delaying Sahn Uzal Mordekaiser Exalted skin while we make improvements.
- TBD (in-progress) - Increasing the quality of Battle Pass skins going forward."
For more information on Hextech Chests' return, check out our related article below. For more detailed 25.05 Patch Notes, including bug fixes, check Riot Games' official post here.