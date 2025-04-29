League of Legends Patch Notes 25.09: Spirit Blossom Is Here
League of Legends' newest update ushers in a new competitive Season alongside plenty of mechanics and Champion changes. In this in-game chapter, Atakhan will have only one form, Jungle and Support players will encounter new Champion Select restrictions, and Void monster spawn times will change. Ashe, K'Sante, Leona and more Champions benefit from buffs, while Gwen, Naafiri, Kalista and Yorick will encounter balancing through significant nerfs. Let's explore everything to know about League of Legends Patch 25.09, including its Season 2 release time, system overhauls and how it will affect the meta.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.09 Affect the Meta?
League of Legends Patch 25.09 will welcome a new competitive phase, Season 2, on April 30. However, this won't include a rank or placement reset, so players will feel the effects of Champion and System changes more.
Since pre-Baron Void monsters will spawn earlier and Void Grubs will reduce in number and no longer respawn, game pacing will generally be quicker, and objective planning will become more important. In addition, Bounty changes will make trades less worthwhile and make it harder for the winning team to snowball.
Jungle and Support players will be most affected by this update, since fresh Champion Select restrictions automatically assign Junglers Smite and give Supports World Atlas as a starting item. Accompanying role restrictions will force them to play in a more coordinated fashion and focus on providing team value instead of playing selfishly.
Underappreciated Champions like Annie, Orianna and Shen will see buffs that could cycle them into the meta, increasing their play times and pick rates. Ashe and K'Sante buffs will rejuvenate them after previous changes cracked down on their power levels. Leona and Morgana will also become more viable compared to other Supports.
Meanwhile, Gwen and Naafiri nerfs will continue, dampening their potential after a severe kit overhaul last Season left them sweeping the competition. Kalista, who has dominated the recent pro circuit, will get knocked down a peg with significant health and damage decreases while preserving her late-game potential.
Boots will see the most significant item changes. Symbiotic Soles and Boots of Swiftness are getting nerfed, while Tier 3 Feats boots upgrades will generally be more powerful. Big Ignite buffs will make it a stronger competitor to Teleport, while Unflinching changes will prioritize early-game play. In addition, biscuits will be nerfed, so they are less of a deciding factor in fights.
League of Legends Patch 25.09: Biggest Winners and Losers
Let's quickly walk through which Champions are the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of this Patch:
Winners:
- Annie
- Ashe
- K'Sante
- Leona
- Morgana
- Orianna
- Shen
Losers:
- Gwen
- Kalista
- Naafiri
- Yorick
When Does League of Legends Season 2 Start?
Riot Games states that the League of Legends Season 2 Ranked queue will begin on April 30, 2025. The new Season will drop at 12:00 P.M. in each server's local time zone.
Will League of Legends Season 2 Reset My Rank?
Season 2 will not include a Rank reset, and players will not need to complete new placement matches. However, Victorious Missions will reset.
League of Legends Patch 25.09 Key Changes
New Map Graphics
Patch 25.09 will fully revamp the Summoner's Rift map with a Spirit Blossom Festival look. This theme will deck out the landscape with flowing water, plants and bright blue, purple and pink accents.
New Battle Pass
This update will usher in a new Battle Pass with 55 levels. It contains three Champion skins, several Hextech Chests, Champion Capsules, Blue Essence and more items. Specific rewards available include:
- Spirit Blossom Ivern
- Pool Party Twitch
- Prestige Spirit Blossom Lux
- 8 Hextech Chests
- 1,000 Orange Essence
- 9,000 Blue Essence
- Seven new emotes
- 3 Champion Capsules
- 1 Glorious Champion Capsule
- "The team that slays Atakhan will get an immediate Bloody Petal bonus as well as all remaining Bloody Roses left on the map, and purify them into
Spirit Petals."
- Spirit Petals are "Cleansed Bloody Petals, which grant 25% increased XP and Adaptive Force."
- The team that defeats Atakhan gains a permanent 'Spiritual Protection' buff.
- Spiritual Protection effects: "On Takedown, bless the area around the target, slowing and damaging any other
nearby enemies as well as granting your team a Spirit Petal."
League of Legends Patch 25.09 Champion Changes
Champion Buffs
Underappreciated Champs Annie, Shen and Orianna are all receiving buffs to cycle them into the pro meta. Meanwhile, popular picks Ashe and K'Sante are seeing power improvements after previous nerfs and Leona and Morgana changes aim to make them competitive with other bot-lane Supports.
Annie
- (Q) Disintegrate: Damage 70 / 105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 80% AP) > 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 /
240 (+ 80% AP)
- (W) Incinerate: Mana Cost 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 > 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 / 90
- (R) Summon Tibbers: Passive Magic Penetration10 / 12.5 / 15% > 15 / 17.5 / 20%
Ashe
- (Q) Ranger's Focus: AD Ratio 111 / 117 / 123 / 129 / 135% > 110 / 117.5 / 125 / 132.5 / 140%
- Bonus Attack Speed 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65% > 25 / 37.5 / 50 / 67.5 / 75%
K'Sante
- Default shop page display: tank items > fighter items.
- (W) Path Maker: =Base Damage 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 > 45 / 75 / 105 / 135 / 165
Leona
- (Passive) Sunlight: Duration 1.5 > 2.5 seconds.
- (Q) Shield of Daybreak: Mana Cost 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 > 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50
- (E) Zenith Blade: Mana Cost 60 > 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60
Morgana
- (E) Black Shield: Shield Strength 80 / 135 / 190 / 245 / 300 (+70% AP) > 100 / 155 / 210 / 265 /
320 (+70% AP)
- (R) Soul Shackles:
- Damage 175 / 250 / 325 (+ 80% AP) > 200 / 275 / 350 (+ 80% AP)
- Bonus Movement Speed 10 / 35 / 60% > 20 / 40 / 60%
Orianna
- (Q) Command: Attack: Mana Cost 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 > 35 flat
Shen
- (Q) Twilight Assault: Empowered Bonus Magic Damage 10-40 (based on level) (+ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6
target’s max HP) > 10-40 (based on level) (+ 5 / 5.5 / 6 / 6.5 / 7 target’s max HP)
Champion Nerfs
Gwen and Naafiri have been hot topics in the past few patches after Riot Games completely revamped their kits. Both have since landed too far on the powerful side of the meta, so nerfs are hitting and scaling back their abilities. Kalista also takes a huge hit here after a strong performance.
Gwen
- Base: Armor Growth 5.2 > 4.9
- (Passive) A Thousand Cuts: Monster Damage Cap 5 (+ 15% AP) > 5 (+ 10% AP)
- (Q) Snip Snip!: Damage per Snip 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 5% AP) > 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30
- Maximum Damage 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 60% AP) (+ 6x Passive) > 110 /
160 / 210 / 260 / 310 (+ 45% AP) (+ 6x Passive)
Kalista
- Base Health: 600 > 580
- Base AD: 59 > 57
- AD Growth: 3.25 > 3.4
- (E) Rend: Damage 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP) > 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 /
45 (+ 70% AD) (+ 20% AP)
Naafiri
- (W) The Call of the Pack: 22 / 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 > 26 / 24 / 22 / 20 / 18 seconds
- (E) Eviscerate: Dash Damage 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 (+ 50% bonus AD) > 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 / 55
(+40% bonus AD)
Yorick
- Mist Walker damage from monsters decreased.
- (Passive) Shepherd of Souls: Mist Walker Damage to Monsters 70% > 60%
Champion Adjustments
Rengar
- Recommended Items will now prioritize top lane and jungle.
Cho'Gath and Nunu & Willump
- Feast and Consume can now ping to display monster damage while off cooldown.
League of Legends Patch 25.09 Items and Systems Changes
Only One Atakhan Form
Atakhan's Voracious and Ruinous forms' spawn rates became imbalanced shortly after his introduction, so developers have changed him to only spawn with one form: Thornbound. The Black Rose is in control of Thornbound Atakhan. Combined with his fresh lore, Atakhan's effects have altered:
Bounty Changes
The League of Legends team is updating Bounties to become "a more useful comeback mechanism." Bounties will now have a much higher gold payout. In addition, bounties "are now
more powerful for the losing team, can no longer hurt the losing team, and should more accurately reflect
the game state."
Key bounty updates in Patch 25.09 include:
- Champions will not receive positive bounties until leaving combat to prevent snowballs from immediate trades.
- Objective Bounties: "No longer pays up to 60% more gold (300g) based upon the calculated lead".
- "Now pays up to 10% of the gold difference on top of the base bounty payment, capped at 1000g total."
- "Lesser objectives (such as Outer Turrets) that have lower base bounty also have lower payouts from the
gold lead."
- Bounty calculation has changed to prioritize gold leads over other factors.
- Champion Bounties:
- Suppresion: "No longer suppresses bounties when a team is moderately behind;" "Now suppresses bounties unless a team is moderately ahead."
- Tuning: "Base kill gold now scales up by 10g per level from level 7-18 (Maximum: 420g)," "Positive bounty accrued from kills and assists has been increased by 17%," "Positive bounty accrued from farming has been increased by 14%."
Void Monster Revamps
The Void Grubs and Rift Herald will change to smooth out in-game pacing. Most importantly, Void Grubs will no longer respawn, spawn times for both objectives have changed and Rift Herald fights will be faster.
- Void Grubs:
- Spawns 6:00 in > 8:00 in
- Will no longer respawn
- Grubs needed to grant "Hunger of the Void": 4 > 3
- Grubs needed for Feats: 3/3 > 2/3
- "DoT from Touch of the Void now deals more damage at stacks 2 and 3."
- Rift Herald:
- New spawn time: 15:00
- Encounters will occur faster.
- Herald's Gaze (single-target damage debuff): Removed.
- Target Current HP Bonus Damage 4% > 20%
- Swipe Attack AD ratio: 3.0 > 1.25
- Rift Herald (Summoned):
- "Base turret charge damage increased, but turret charge damage goes down for each tower it hits."
- Smoother animations and movement
- "When driving, if you crash near an enemy turret without hitting it, the Rift Herald will attempt to perform
the non-driven turret charge attack, if able."
Stricter Roles and Anti-Lane-Swapping
Several changes in this update will prevent team members from griefing and swapping lanes after selecting a role. Most of these changes will apply to Jungle and Support players and encourage playstyles that grant team value.
- Junglers are now auto-assigned Smite.
- Only one Smite player/jungler is allowed per team.
- Support players are now auto-assigned World Atlas as a starting item.
- Players can now swap roles with another player in Champion Select.
New Anti-Lane-Swap mechanics include:
- "Non-supports no longer receive reduced gold and XP from lane minions during lane swap detection."
- "Supports in mid and top lane, when accompanied by another champion, now receive no gold or XP from lane minions and cannot consume World Atlas charges."
- "1000% increased turret damage in the top lane is now locked behind seeing two non-junglers including a
support in the lane." (That's a lot of damage!)
Griefing Crackdown
Riot Games is implementing harsher penalties for griefers and trolls. These crackdowns will accompany stricter and more accurate detection methods. The League of Legends team states:
"Participating in a match where your teammates aren’t playing to win or are intentionally playing to lose is miserable and unacceptable. We will detect and act on more subtle behaviors that aren’t just “running down mid lane and dying 20 times.”
In addition, players will now receive updated notifications for successful reports, including the name of the banned player. These name-dropping notifications will also occur after recent games in which a participating player was later banned.
Items and System Buffs
Tier 3 Boots
Almost all Tier 3 boots will receive massive upgrade buffs to make them "more competitive with other options." For full details, check the official Riot Games Patch Notes.
Ignite
- Damage: 70-410 > 70-475 (diverges at level 7)
Unflinching
- Bonus Armor and MR: 6-12 (based on level) > 10 flat
Items and Systems Nerfs
Boots of Swiftness
- Movement Speed: 60 > 55
Symbiotic Soles
- Now grants 10 out of combat Movement Speed.
- No longer grants Empowered Recall.
Rod of Ages
- Initial Health: 400 > 350
- Maximum Health: 500 > 450
- Initial Ability Power: 50 > 45
- Maximum Ability Power: 80 > 75
Biscuit of Everlasting Will
- Health Restoration 12% of missing health over 5 seconds > 20 (+ 2% maximum
health, increased by up to 100% based on user’s missing health) (Note: this maxes out at 70% missing
health)
For a full list of Patch 25.09 changes, including detailed information on bug fixes, updates to ARAM and other modes and anti-griefing mechanics, check the official Riot Games Patch Notes here.