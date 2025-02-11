League of Legends 25.4 Patch Preview: Tank Nerfs, Boots Balancing, Mel and More
League of Legends' Lead Gameplay Designer Matt "RiotPhroxzon" Leung-Harrison has just dropped the latest Patch Preview for Patch 25.4. This update promises big tank nerfs, boots changes, and a significant reduction to Mel's kit that just might balance her once and for all. Here's a quick summary of everything we know.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.4 Affect the Meta?
First off, League of Legends Patch 25.4 will heavily alter tank item build options. These changes will indirectly nerf many tanky Champions who have dominated the meta in previous patches. Skarner, in particular, has been a menace so far during Season 1, so indirect item change nerfs will continue to affect him after previous patches.
In addition, the tank item changes combined with the boots balancing changes will strengthen ADC performance. More Mel nerfs (affecting her W, Solar Snare root duration and Ultimate) are also incoming to reduce her chokehold on the meta. Some changes will also encourage several Champions, including Elise, Teemo and Warwick, to switch up which lane they prioritize.
League of Legends Patch 25.4 Biggest Winners and Losers
Some Champions will definitely get hit harder than others in this patch. Mel mains in particular will likely be very disappointed with significant kit changes. In addition, indirect Skarner nerfs continue through item changes after the previous Patch 25.3 on February 4th, further reducing his influence. Here's a quick list of Patch 25.4's biggest winners and losers:
Fearless Draft has radically changed the champion requirements in League of Legends esports. As a result, changes like buffing Teemo in the jungle could actually have a meaningful impact on tournaments, particularly in a best-of-five. Making Elise stronger in the jungle also opens her up more as a flex pick, which teams with more veteran junglers who remember the glory days of the Spider Queen will benefit from greatly.
Winners (Buffs)
- Elise (in Jungle)
- Ashe
- Ekko
- Gangplank
- Jayce (small buff)
- Nautilus
- Rakan
- Sion
- Teemo (in Jungle)
- Yasuo
Losers (Nerfs)
- Mel - "adjustments" that will likely result in slight nerfs
- Warwick (in Top)
- Dr. Mundo (indirect)
- Tahm Kench (indirect)
- Skarner (indirect)
- K'Sante (indirect)
- Kog'Maw
- Garen
- Hwei
- Kalista
- Lulu
League of Legends Patch 25.4 Release Date and Time
According to Riot Games, League of Legends Patch 25.4 will arrive on Thursday, February 20, 2025. It's important to note that patch and update days are subject to change, and rollout time will differ depending on the player's timezone and server location.
Related Article: League of Legends 2025 Patch Schedule
All League of Legends Patch 25.4 Info
Champions
Buffs
- Ashe: Unknown changes.
- Ekko: Unknown changes.
- Gangplank: Unknown changes.
- Jayce: Will have a buff to W Attack Speed.
- Nautilus: Unknown changes.
- Rakan: Unknown changes.
- Sion: Unknown changes.
- Teemo: Changes to buff Teemo's performance in Jungle.
- Yasuo: Unknown changes.
Nerfs
- Kog'Maw: Nerfs to account for Attack Speed cap removal in Patch 25.3.
- Garen: Unknown changes.
- Hwei: Unknown changes.
- Kalista: Unknown changes.
- Lulu: Unknown changes.
- Warwick: Changes to nerf Warwick's performance in top lane.
Adjustments
- Mel: Less "range and reliability", less "forgiveness" on W, lower Rank 1 Solar Snare root duration, Golden Eclipse R Ultimate damage is "more dependent on having stacks."
- Diana: Unknown changes.
- Elise: Elise changes will redistribute her kit's power to focus on Jungle presence. However, her Support power will likely remain unaffected.
- Twitch: a small bugfix.
Items and Systems
Items and Systems including boots and tank items are changing to accommodate Champion changes in this patch. Many of these alterations will indirectly nerf tank Champions while indirectly buffing ADCs.
Buffs
- Mercury's Treads: Balancing changes, will strengthen ADCs.
- Symbiotic Soles: Balancing changes, will strengthen ADCs.
Nerfs
- Abyssal Mask: Unknown changes.
- Fimbulwinter: Unknown changes.
- Heartsteel: Unknown changes.
- Plated Steelcaps: Changes to nerf Plated Steelcaps' shutdown of ADC damage.
- Unending Despair: Unknown changes.
Adjustments
- Infinity Edge: Unknown changes.
Community Reaction
The community has mixed feelings about the Patch Preview. Many players are questioning why other Champions like Ambessa, who has been performing extremely well, and Corki are not being targeted by the incoming nerfs. In particular, players are questioning why Riot Games has decided to buff Teemo and Jayce — user @KarasMaii wondered, "Who the hell asked for Teemo jg to be buffed...?"
That being said, the vast majority of players seem happy with the upcoming Mel adjustments. A post by @bel_arromba_cu on X.com praising the decision has received over 400 likes from like-minded community members. User @mrtvamater also spoke out to support the Patch Preview's tank item nerfs, mocking Tank players' reactions in a post with over 260 likes:
"Tank players after building 2 items, oneshoting enemy adc and mid with 2 spells and making whole assassin class unplayable: "but bro i dont see problem with this like look tanks winrate lool 48% wr u think thats broken???"
Since the Patch Preview only shows a preliminary rundown of the next update's planned changes, we do not yet have any specific data on how ability and item stats are changed. In addition, it's always possible that Riot Games will add to or remove from changes in the Patch Preview — it is not a final list.