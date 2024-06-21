All About Anima Squad: New PvE Mode
League of Legends players sick of the nonstop ranked grind are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Anima Squad. Now, the PvE event has a release date that's earlier than you may have expected. Here's all we know so far about Anima Squad in League of Legends.
What is Anima Squad?
Anima Squad is the first PvE game mode Riot Games has done. It's inspired by a skin line from 2022 that features cybernetic animals, turning popular League of Legends champions into superhuman warriors who must defend the planet from the Primordians — an alien race that wants to destroy humanity.
Anima Squad PvE Gameplay
There will be nine champions to choose from in Anima Squad. Whether you're solo or playing with friends, your goal is to hold off giant swarms of alien invaders and sometimes boss fights with more powerful Primordians. You will upgrade powerful weapons as the battle progresses, helping you keep up with the large swarms. The gold you earn in-game can also be used to purchase permanent power-ups that can be used in future battles.
“At the start of the year, we talked about creating fun, new ways to enjoy League of Legends, and we’re really excited to introduce Swarm to players during this summer’s Anima Squad event,” said Game Director Pu Liu. “We’re very proud of the team’s work, and hope that Swarm will bring players a lot of laughs and fun times with friends old and new.”
Playable Champions in Anima Squad include:
- Illaoi
- Yasuo
- Briar
- Jinx
- Riven
- Leona
- Seraphine
- Xayah
- Aurora
Anima Squad Event Skins
As you may have guessed, there are Anima Squad skins coming along with the PvE mode! Some skins have been revealed in the gameplay trailer released earlier today. But some future ones have also been leaked.
Confirmed Upcoming Anima Squad Skins:
- Legendary Anima Squad Aatrox - Shark
- Legendary Anima Squad Seraphine - Bird
- Anima Squad Yasuo - Wolf
- Anima Squad Illaoi - Bear
- Prestige Anima Squad Yuumi - Hologram
Rumored Anima Squad Skins:
- Zoe
- Leona (Prestige Edition)
- Aurora (a new Vastayan top laner)
Anima Squad Release Date
The Anima Squad event starts globally on July 17 (Thursday) and runs until August 19, 2024 (Monday). Some League players are disappointed the mode won't be permanent. But we will see what Riot does if the game mode is well received.