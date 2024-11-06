Arcane Season 2 Release Guide
It’s been nearly three years since the release of the popular animated TV Series, Arcane as the show has kept many wondering what is going to happen in Season 2.
Arcane quickly rose to popularity after its first season left both League of Legends and non-League viewers speechless and in awe of the show’s exceptional worldbuilding, storyline, and character development. Viewers were thrust into the world of Zaun and Piltover as they got to witness the the journey of both Jinx and Vi navigate the world they were in while dealing with their own internal drama. From moments of heartbreak to moments of joy, Arcane truly had many itching to know what would happen next in the ongoing battle between Piltover and Zaun. As a result, it is only fitting that many are wondering when Arcane Season 2 is coming out.
Here is everything you need to know about Arcane Season 2, its release date, and how you can tune in to watch. the upcoming season.
When will Arcane Season 2 Release?
Arcane Season 2 will be released on November 9, 2024 at 12am PT.
Arcane fans will soon be able to watch the events of the shocking first season unfold as Season 2 is ready to expand on the topics and plot developed in Season One starting November 9, 2024.
Fans will be able to immediately watch the aftermath of Jinx’s actions at the end of Season One continue while also gaining more insight into the world built in Arcane. This story will be divided into three acts: Act One, Act Two, and Act Three.
Arcane Season 2 Full Release Schedule
Similar to Season One, Arcane Season 2 will not release all nine episodes on November 9, 2024. Instead, the Arcane Producers will release one Act of the Second Season every Saturday at 12am PT.
Here is the full schedule for all nine episodes in Arcane Season 2:
- November 9, 2024: Episodes 1-3 (Act One)
- November 16, 2024: Episodes 4-6 (Act Two)
- November 23, 2024: Episodes 7-9 (Act Three)
The second season of the hit animated series will conclude on November 23, 2024, as Act Three is set to wrap up the intense story. With tension already built in the first season, it will be interesting to see how the second season continues to develop the distant relationship between sisters Jinx and Vi as the ongoing war between Piltover and Zaun simultaneously grows.
How to Watch Arcane Season 2?
You can watch the second season of Arcane through Netflix streaming where you will need a Netflix account to tune into all of the action, similar to the first season.
For now, fans of Arcane should be sure to check out our pieces related to League of Legends so that you can learn more about the lore of some of the most popular Arcane characters. Additionally, new League of Legends players looking to learn more about all the Arcane Season 2 content available should check out our guide detailing everything you need to know.