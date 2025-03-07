League of Legends Arena - The Grand Reckoning 2025: Changes, Dates and Best Champs
Arena is making a comeback with LoL patch 25.05 and while for the most part, it's very similar to before, Riot have been sure to introduce some new mechanics, map changes and a new progression system to keep the League of Legends game mode fresh.
Following community feedback, it was clear that Arena needed some adjustments and as Riot Games rebrand the game mode to Arena - the Grand Reckoning, they've been sure to implement these changes.
What is Arena - The Grand Reckoning in League of Legends?
Arena is a 16 player game mode in League of Legends, structured as 2v2v2v2v2v2v2v2. In pairs you face off against other players in multiple rounds and deplete their team health until one duo is left standing and is crowned the winner.
As the game progresses, you can choose from a range of different augments, similar to TFT, which may mean changing up strategies mid-game. Arena has it's own progression system where you collect 'Fame' based on your performance in each game. Collecting more Fame gives you perks in-game, like new augments as well as others.
What's changed for League of Legends Arena - The Grand Reckoning?
This year, Arena is called 'Arena - the Grand Reckoning' and while gameplay-wise it's the same, there are some adjustments being made.
The first difference is the Location change. Previous versions of Arena were held in the Rings of Wrath map, whereas the new location, the Grand Reckoning, sees all previous maps no longer floating in mid-air but grounded. There are also updates to some existing maps after hearing community feedback.
Last season saw different versions of Cameos. However, this is being shelved now for Guests of Honor. This new mechanic features a group of champions show up during different event rounds. All players will vote for a Guest and the one with the most votes will stay and introduce a new rule for the rest of the game. There can be up to two Guests in a game if you get far enough.
Riot has also changed the progression system to mark the start of Arena Season one. The primary way to progress is by obtaining 'Fame' based on how you perform in games. There are also missions you can complete for each champ to boost the amount of Fame you get. As you gain Fame, you level up, with each level unlocking new perks in game.
- Level 1: Overflow (Silver Augment) added to pool
- Level 2: Hattrick (Gold Augment) added to pool
- Level 3: Matchup Intro upgrade
- Level 4: Slow and Steady (Gold Augment) added to pool
- Level 5: 1 Reroll
- Level 6: Matchup Intro upgrade
- Level 7: And My Axe (Gold Augment) added to pool
- Level 8: Transmute: Chaos (Prismatic Augment) added to pool
- Level 9: Matchup Intro upgrade
You'll also find new intro cards, as shown above, for each match up. Similar to the loading screen for Summoner's Rift, you can unlock and upgrade borders for these intro cards as you obtain Fame. This will show off your Arena mastery before each match up.
There are some other small adjustments being made which Riot Games have noted as you can see below.
- You can now progress Champion Mastery as part of your Arena experience
- Arena will have tie-in missions related to the battle pass The Arena God Challenge will retain its progress from the previous release (so if you have it already, congrats! Don’t need to grind this out again)
- There will no longer be a gladiator points/ranks as part of the Arena experience. We’re removing due to pretty limited engagement with this system in previous seasons beyond the 1st week or so, plus there is enough overlap with the Fame system that this didn’t make sense to exist alongside each other
How long will Arena - The Grand Reckoning be here?
Arena is back from March 5, 2025 to April 29, 2025.
Right now we don't know when the game mode will be returning after it leaves this time around. If you're hoping to play Arena - The Grand Reckoning then be sure to play right sooner rather than later.
Best League of Legends Champions for Arena 2025
The champs with the best win percentage in arena are as below. These percentages are based on how frequently they appear in the top four rather than winning the game overall obtained from Blitz. You can find our full Arena champion tier list where we detail all of the best picks for the game mode.
1. Ziggs - 62.9%
Ziggs' massive AoE burst damage make his abilties difficult to avoid. His shorter cooldowns allow him to consistently dodge and evade other abilites. The best champ to pair with Ziggs is Evelynn (with a 75% top four placement when paired together. She's followed by Thresh (73% top four placement) and Lissandra (70% top four placement).
2. Swain - 61.7%
Swain's amazing sustain and burst AoE damage make him very difficult to deal with in extended fights. He only becomes stronger as the game goes on due to his amazing scaling. The best champ to pair with Swain is Fizz (with a 71% top four placement when paired together. Then followed by Diana (69% top four placement) and Zac (68% top four placement).
3. Ryze - 61.7%
Ryze is the perfect late-game powerhouse if you can make it far enough. You have fantastic kiting potential as well as amazing burst damage. The best champ to pair with Ryze is Azir (with a 72% top four placement when paired together. This is followed by Varus (70% top four placement) and then Amumu (68% top four placement).
Are there Arena tournaments?
Right now, there is no information about Arena tournaments for this Season. However, we saw tournaments pop up for Arena the last time it was released, meaning we can likely expect them again this time, too. With the return of Arena, tournament organizers can feel more confident investing in a new, competitive, smaller-scale esport that does not exist in any other game.