League of Legends Arena Tier List: How to Win 2v2v2v2
Arena is back in the form of The Grand Reckoning. Riot Games have been sure to make plenty of adjustments to keep the game feeling fresh and new, so if you're hoping to play, then you may be interested in who is the best champ to lock in.
If you're looking for a champ tier list for the new League of Legends Arena game mode, then you're in the right place. We've ranked all of the best champs to play in Arena, based on win rate so you know who to lock in when playing the brand new Arena - The Grand Reckoning mode.
1. Ziggs: 63.2%
Ziggs is an excellent pick for Arena due to his high burst damage and zoning abilities. His ultimate can quickly wipe out an entire team and his basic abilities are great for poking enemies, zoning them into your partners spells or even evading enemy spells thanks to his mobility. Ziggs currently has the highest win rate of any champ in Arena. If you can get far enough into the game, he scales very well, allowing you to take enemies down to half health with one Q.
2. Ryze: 62%
Thanks to Ryze's burst potential, he's a great pick for Arena. So long as you can string your abilities together well, you can consistently output damage. Ryze also scales very well if you make it far into the game, and with the correct items like Riftmaker or Morello's, he can become quick bulky, too. With short cooldowns, especially as the game progresses, you don't even have to spend a lot of time running and dodging enemy spells.
3. Swain: 61.3%
Swain has unparalleled sustain. Bring that to a match of Arena, and you've got a nearly unkillable machine. He can output consistent damage and heal himself and thanks to his scaling, by the later stages of the game, you should be so tanky that the enemy team practically gives up. Pick up items like Thornmail or Spirit's Visage alongside your standard AP build to become more of a frontline tank but still be able to output high burst damage.
4. Evelynn: 60.9%
As the name suggests, Evelynn is a great assassin and, of course, can burst down a single opponent almost instantly, making her a great Arena option. Pick off one of the enemy duo with her instantly, then jump on the last man standing with your duo for a simple win. Evelynn performs better after picking up some items, so ensure to pair her with someone with a strong early game so you don't suffer as badly to begin with.
5. Tryndamere: 60.6%
You get high damage and great sustain with Tryndamere, and his ultimate also makes him a perfect distraction in Arena. Have your opponents spend precious seconds fighting a literal unkillable machine while you demolish them. His heal, Bloodlust, also increases his survivability ten-fold, as well as his E, Spinning Slash, which allows him to get out of skirmishes quickly, heal up and jump back in. Pair him with someone who needs a front liner, and Tryndamere can tank for days.
6. Vex: 60.6%
Vex is both a tank and a mage, and while she won't be able to front line forever, picking up items like Zhonya's and Morello's make her a perfect sustain option in Arena. Burst down opponents while also staying alive. She is a great counterpick to those more mobile and slippery champs as she can effortlessly chase and blink to enemies when needed. Pick up straight AP items to make for a burst god, but be warned, you won't have as much survivability.
7. Kassadin: 58.9%
Just as in Summoner's Rift, picking a slippery champ like Kassadin can be a great choice. He can easily dodge and evade burst damage output by some of the best picks in the game mode, making him a great counterpick to those champs who are seen more frequently. Kassadin thrives off of magic pen items like Void Staff and Shadowflame, allowing him to burst down tanks and frontliners with ease. His ultimate also lets him blink into the backline if you've got some particularly hard-to-get-to opponents.
8. Lux: 58.5%
Late game Lux has unmatched burst damage but in Arena, you have to hope you can get that far. Pair Lux with a tanky frontline who can peel for you in early game, and you'll be able to one-shot enemies as you reach late game thanks to pure AP items like Rabadon's Deathcap and Morello's. You can pick up things like Zhonya's or Demonic Embrace for more survivability, too.
9. Yasuo: 58.5%
Yasuo is a great pick in Arena thanks to his mobility and how slippery he is. You can easily dodge and evade enemy abilities thanks to his dash and also completely nullify abilities with his wind wall, making him a great peeler for high-damage mages in the backline. Yasuo is also able to output high amounts of burst damage, especially as you scale into late game and pick up key AD and Crit items.
10. Nunu & Willump: 58.3%
Last but certainly not least is the dynamic duo of Nunu & Willump. Scaling with both AP and tank items, Nunu & Willump are a great option to play in Arena. With excellent zoning and AOE damage, Nunu can easily output a whole load of damage as well as keep enemy players off of your backliner. Grab items like Demonic Embrace and Steel Heart and you'll not only be an unstoppable tank but also damage people just for doing damage to you.
More Top Picks For League Of Legends Arena - The Grand Reckoning
- Kennen: great burst potential and zoning ultimate
- Xin Zhao: amazing sustain in long engages and good mobility to evade burst damage
- Orianna: excellent zoning potential and high burst damage
- Bel'Veth: burst damage with great scaling for late game
- Sylas: can be a great tanky frontliner as well as high burst damage
- Karthus: excellent zoning and high AOE damage
- Lillia: great CC and good mobility to avoid enemy burst damage
- Diana: insanely high burst damage to blow up opponents
- Brand: good zoning and high AOE damage thanks to his passive
- Corki: good consistent damage and great scaling into late game