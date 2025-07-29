Biggest Baron Rework in Years: League of Legends Patch 25.15 Update Notes
As Spirit Blossom Beyond continues and pro competition lulls before Worlds, League of Legends is making some key Champion changes. Patch 25.15 will rework Baron Nashor's regeneration, nerf several tank supports dominating the meta and introduce an ability trial system. Let's explore the update's details, which Champions will feel its effects and how it will alter the game's meta.
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.15 Affect the Meta?
League of Legends Patch 25.15 will specifically target overperforming tank support Champions, including Braum, who is currently overperforming as a tank support with a 51.79% overall win rate according to tracking site op.gg. It also affects Junglers with several monster damage changes on Champions like Pantheon and a significant Baron Nashor nerf. He will no longer activate a passive health regeneration during battle, gaining 100 higher base health instead. This will, generally, make Smite easier to use while not affecting the time required to take him as an objective. Rek'Sai also gets a massive rework affecting her entire kit and resulting in a small power increase, but technically 'adjusting' it.
League of Legends Patch 25.15: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've explored how its changes will affect in-game competition, here's a quick run-down of which Champions are League of Legends Patch 25.15's biggest winners and losers:
Winners
- Kled
Losers
- Alistar
- Bel'Veth
- Braum
- Irelia
- Master Yi
- Nilah
- Pantheon
- Quinn
- Rell
New Champion Ability Previews
League of Legends players can now 'try before you buy' Champions in the Draft select screen before locking in. Hovering over a Champion portrait will now open a demo screen showcasing their kit. Players can toggle the feature on and off in Settings.
Big Bad Baron Nashor Changes
Riot Games is ganking Baron Nashor's health regeneration in this Patch to smooth out objective captures, stating:
"Baron Nashor has passive health regen, which means his health can tick over your Smite, Consume, Feast, etc. and rob you of an otherwise well-timed kill. Let's not have him do that. As compensation, he's receiving 100 base HP, which should make Baron takes play out in a similar amount of time."
- Baron Nashor's Passive Health Regen: 75 per 5 seconds > Removed.
- Base HP: +100
- Out-of-combat regen is unchanged.
League of Legends Patch 25.15 Champion Nerfs
25.15 is full of nerfs, and tank supports are the hardest hit. Alistar and Braum are hit with huge 7-point armor nerfs, which Riot Games acknowledges 'may seem drastic.' The team will closely monitor their effects. Irelia's health regen and Pantheon's monster damage have been slashed, and Bel'Veth's Q takes a big tumble.
Alistar
- Base Armor: 47 > 40
Bel'Veth
- Passive: Attack Speed per stack 0.28 - 1% (level 1-17) > 0.28 - 1.1% (level 1-18)
- Q (Void Surge):
- Damage to Champions 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 100% total AD) > 0 / 5 /
10 / 15 / 20 (+ 100% total AD)
- Total Damage to Monsters 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 / 115 (+ 100% total AD)
Braum
- Base Armor: 42 > 35
- Armor Growth: 5.2 > 5
Irelia
- Health Regen: 6 > 3.5
Master Yi
- Q (Alpha Strike):
- Damage 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 50% total AD) > 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 70% total AD)
- Monster Damage 95 / 150 / 205 / 260 / 315 (+ 50% total AD) > 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 70% total AD)
Nilah
- Base AD: 58 > 60
- Attack Speed Growth: 3% > 2.25%
Pantheon
- Q (Comet Spear): Monster Damage 105% > 90%
Quinn
- Q (Blinding Assault): Damage 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% total AD) > 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% bonus AD)
Rell
- W (Crash Down): Shield 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 13% max HP) > 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 (+ 13% max HP)
League of Legends Patch 25.15 Champion Buffs
Fearless fighter Kled is a lucky duck (or lucky Yordle?), since he's the only Champion getting buffed in Patch 25.15. These buffs make him less squishy when dismounted, also aiding his early game survivability and teamfight performance.
Kled
- Passive: Dismounted Resistances 1 - 2% bonus HP (based on number of nearby enemy
champions) > 4 (+ 1% bonus HP) - 10 (+ 2.5% bonus HP) (based on number of nearby enemy
champions)
League of Legends Patch 25.15 Champion Adjustments
Corki
- Q (Phosphorus Bomb): Damage 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 120% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP) > 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+ 130% bonus AD) (+ 100% AP)
- R (Missile Barrage)
: Damage 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 80% bonus AD) > 90 / 170 / 250 (+ 85%
bonus AD)
Illaoi
- Passive: Damage 9 - 162 (based on level) (+ 100% AD) (+ 40% AP) > 9 - 162 (based on level) (+ 105% AD) (+ 40% AP)
- E (Test of Spirit):
- Tentacle Attack Timer 5 / 4 / 3 seconds (level 1 / 7 / 13) > 4 / 3.5 / 3 (level 1 / 7 / 13)
- Vessel Duration 10 > 3
- Vessel-spawned tentacles now attack the vessel about 1 second sooner.
Rek'Sai
- Base Armor: 36 > 35
- Armor Growth: 4.95 > 4.5
- W (Unburrow): Knock-up lockout 10 > 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6
- E (Furious Bite):
- Empowered Damage: 100% total AD (+ 8 / 9.5 / 11 / 12.5 / 14% target max HP) > 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 / 240 (+ 80% bonus AD)
- Unempowered Damage: 100% total AD > 80 / 108 / 136 / 164 / 192 (+ 64% bonus AD) (80% of Empowered Damage)
- Cooldown: 10 > 6
- R (Void Rush):
- Damage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 25 / 30 / 35% missing HP) > 150 / 250 / 350 (+100% bonus AD)(+ 15 / 20 / 25% target max HP)
- Cooldown: 100 / 90 / 80 > 120 / 100 / 80
- Cooldown on interrupted cast from target dying: 10 > 5
- Now resets W cooldown on cast.
For more in-depth details including ARAM changes and bug fixes, check out Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.