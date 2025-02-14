The NA Los Ratones? Doublelift's New NACL Team Explained

Sources: Doublelift is set to make a NACL OQ team.

Ashkan "TF Blade" Homayouni 🇮🇷🇨🇦

Mingyi "Spica" Lu 🇨🇳

Eugene "Pobelter" Park 🇺🇸

Yiliang "Peter" "Doublelift" Peng 🇺🇸

Vincent "Biofrost" Wang 🇨🇳🇨🇦



Their scrims will be streamed similar to what Los Ratones does. #NACL #LTA pic.twitter.com/uWp9hMcyJm