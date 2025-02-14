The NA Los Ratones? Doublelift's New NACL Team Explained
'Stream teams' have become the newest trend in the League of Legends esports ecosystem, with Caedrel's Los Ratones members sweeping the internet with wildly successful public scrims and unexpectedly strong circuit performance. Now, retired LCS legend Doublelift is returning to the LoL battlefield by composing a team of retired pros from scratch, and he plans to take on the NACL. Here's everything we know about Doublelift's team, its roster and how fans can watch.
Who Is Doublelift?
Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng is an American League of Legends pro player and influencer. He is well-known for his strong performance in the North American League of Legends circuit, most notably in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), which has since merged into the League of Legends Championship of the Americas (LTA). Doublelift mains bot lane ADC. He is widely known as one of the best North American players and among the most successful players in LCS history.
From 2011 to 2022, Doublelift experienced a decade-long, successful esports career under teams including CLG, Team SoloMid (TSM), Team Liquid and 100 Thieves. He has won five NA LCS Championships and three LCS events. This means he has the most NA LCS Championship wins of any pro player.
In 2025, Doublelift announced his retirement from League of Legends esports and began focusing on content creation. He has over 1.8 million followers on Twitch at twitch.tv/doublelift and 710,000 subscribers on YouTube at @doublelift. As a content creator, Doublelift regularly offers his thoughts on League of Legends updates and the game's ADC meta.
Los Ratones and Stream Teams: A New Era in League of Legends Esports
Coach, commentator and ex-pro Marc "Caedrel" Lamont shook up the League of Legends pro scene on November 15 2024 when he announced he had formed his own pro team, named Los Ratones. Caedrel's lineups includes both pro players and streamers:
Los Ratones Roster
- Top lane: Thebaus, a streamer and pro player with over 1.4 million followers on Twitch
- Jungle: Velja, who has one of the highest recent win rates in Challenger
- Mid lane: Nemesis, a pro with extensive LEC experience
- ADC: Crownie, a pro with LEC experience who participated in Worlds 2023 on Team BDS
- Support: Rekkles, a pro with experience in LEC, LCS and T1's Academy team
Los Ratones, which publicly streams all its scrims, has since quickly gained repute for its unorthodox content-focused approach. The group's scrims often reach over 200,000 views each and have proved massively successful from a marketing standpoint. In addition, the team is making waves by sweeping the European League of Legends circuit with strong performances. The surrounding pro circuit has taken note, and teams including FlyQuest are beginning to replicate Los Ratones' model by utilizing public scrims, marketing team members as influencers and adopting more transparent methods.
Doublelift has previously commented on Los Ratones. In addition, he recently expressed support for team member Rekkles after esports journalist Thorin released a viral video on him, saying "it feels gross to give Thorin a view... that's not Rekkles, he literally just made mistakes as a player and a teammate just like everybody I know and myself."
Doublelift Creates a Team
On February 13 2025, rumors began to surface that Doublelift was assembling a group of players to take on the North American League of Legends pro scene. Doublelift verified the information in a later stream, where he elaborated that his main priority for the team would be "to boost our viewership". He also confirmed that his "number two goal" would be to "make a run for LTA."
Doublelift was open about how Caedrel inspired him, stating "We're basically gonna be the NA Los Ratones." That being said, Doublelift also clarified that he would bring original ideas to the team, saying "Even tho we are the NA Los Ratones, we can't be cringe and just be a derivative of them." Ideally, he aims for the venture to produce "content nobody has seen before" with an unprecedented "retirement to Tier 1 challenge" focus.
Notably, Doublelift's team is composed entirely of previously retired and inactive pro players, many of whom shifted to a content creator role. All its members are active on Twitch and YouTube where they stream and post POVs of their scrims.
Doublelift's Team Roster:
- Top: Ashkan "TF Blade" Homayouni (previously a Team Liquid academy player)
- Jungle: Mingyi "Spica" Lu (previously played for TSM, FlyQuest and Dignitas)
- Mid: Eugene "Pobelter" Park (previously played for teams including TSM, FlyQuest, Team Liquid and CLG)
- Bot ADC: Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
- Bot Support: Vincent "Biofrost" Wang (previously played for TSM, CLG and Dignitas)
In terms of coaching, Doublelift mentioned he is "not sure if we will have one" but mentioned bringing in guest coaches including Meteos and LS (who both have massive social media presence and history with the LCS) if needed.
Doublelift carefully planned his team selection and spoke at length on stream about his choices. He calls TF Blade his "wild card", since he is unpredictable and will bring publicity from previous controversy. However, Doublelift is confident he will "perform well in a serious team environment" and notes his high viewership and talent.
Doublelift's team will reportedly focus on the North American Challengers League, which includes the strongest North American teams and serves as a promotion avenue into LTA North (previously the LCS). To progress through the NACL, Doublelift's team must succeed in several qualifiers and score the tournament's first or second-place spot.
When viewers asked what the team would do if they qualified for an LTA spot, Doublelift simply commented "We'll see" and also reaffirmed to the chat that "I am not interested at all in completing or playing seriously." Though the team is still unnamed, it appeared in a recent scrim as "NA's Finest and Oldest."
How to Watch Doublelift's Team
Since Doublelift's team is following Los Ratones' model, they will stream POVs of their scrims publicly from the various members' social media accounts. Fans can watch at the following locations:
On Twitch:
- Doublelift: twitch.tv/doublelift
- TF Blade: twitch.tv/tfblade
- Spica: twitch.tv/spicalol
- Pobelter: twitch.tv/pobelter
- Biofrost: twitch.tv/biofrostlol
On YouTube:
- Doublelift: @doublelift
- TF Blade: @TFBlade
- Spica: @Spicalol
- Pobelter: @Pobelt
- Biofrost: @Biofrostlol