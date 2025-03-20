Doublelift Reveals Team 'Near Airport' Org and Roster
League of Legends is in its 'stream team' era, and organizations worldwide are getting in on the hype with public scrims and content-focused marketing. As European stream personality and coach Caedrel's group Los Ratones is making headlines, one of NA's most famous creators Doublelift is following suit with his own influencer lineup. Here's what we know about Doublelift's team so far from a recent announcement revealing its name and full roster.
Doublelift's Team: Near Airport
'Stream teams' have found intense success in 2025. Caedrel's organization Los Ratones has advanced to the Playoffs' Top 4 in EMEA Masters just five months after formation, and LEC-level teams are considering livestreaming scrims for fans to view. Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, one of League of Legends' most famous influencers with over 1.8 million Twitch followers, is now joining in with a team of his own.
Doublelift has an extensive history in League of Legends esports, performing as a pro player since 2011 and representing orgs including Team Solo-Mid (TSM), Team Liquid and 100 Thieves. He primarily participated in the North American League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) before retiring in 2023. However, fans began to suspect Doublelift would come out of retirement after he teased a new team on a February 13 2025 stream, calling them "the NA Los Ratones." He clarified the group would have an original focus and undertake a unique challenge: "Retirement to Tier 1."
As of March 20 2025, Doublelift has announced his team's official name and full roster in an official post. The group will be called "Near Airport" and is entirely composed of ex-pros. The team also includes a new Head Coach, Chris "Croissant" Sun. Near Airport has a social media page on X.com at @NearAirportgg, where its bio reads: "When everyone says you're washed but you're just five chill guys trying to play League of Legends."
According to Near Airport's first post, more information will be available soon as the team is "Taking off March 26."
Who's On Near Airport's League of Legends Roster?
Doublelift's Near Airport roster includes five players, and it appears Doublelift himself will play on the team.
Near Airport's lineup is:
- Top Lane: Ashkan "TF Blade" Homayouni (previously a Team Liquid academy player)
- Jungle: Mingyi "Spica" Lu (previously played for TSM, FlyQuest and Dignitas)
- Mid: Eugene "Pobelter" Park (previously played for teams including TSM, FlyQuest, Team Liquid and CLG)
- Bot ADC: Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng
- Bot Support: Vincent "Biofrost" Wang (previously played for TSM, CLG and Dignitas)
- Head Coach and Director: Chris "Croissant" Sun