EMEA Masters Playoffs: How to Watch Los Ratones in League of Legends Playoffs
After Los Ratone's win against EWI Esports, League of Legends' prestigious EMEA Masters Winter Group Stage has concluded with a bang. Now, the event's top eight teams will advance to a high-stakes elimination bracket in the Playoffs. As teams ready up to compete, let's explore how fans can stay in the loop and where to watch official EMEA Masters Winter streams.
EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Playoffs: The Stakes are High
EMEA Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in League of Legends' European esports sphere. While the event does not guarantee entry to the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), it operates in tandem with the circuit and is an S-tier tournament.
EMEA Masters 2025 has included some major meta shakeups, investing storylines and fresh rivalries. Streaming personality and commentator Caedrel's team Los Ratones reached the event just five months after its formation. Conquering EMEA Masters could open doors to further progress and attract more attention to this 'stream team.'
Further tension rose in the Group Stage after Karmine Corp Blue defeated the Rats in Group D's upper bracket. After surviving with a vengeance in their lower bracket run, Los Ratones defeated German org EWI Esports on March 19 to qualify for playoffs and make a comeback. The two teams could once again face off, and the esports world will be watching to see if Los Ratones can prove they learned from their first matchup or Karmine Corp Blue and other long-standing orgs will end their winning streak.
Eight teams have qualified from the EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Group Stage to the Playoffs. Two of these teams are from each Group (one from the upper bracket and another from the lower bracket).
Qualified EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Playoff Teams:
- SuperMassive
- Geekay Esports
- Ici Japon Corp.
- Team Phantasma
- Los Heretics
- ZennIT
- Karmine Corp Blue
- Los Ratones
EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Playoffs: Schedule and Format
The EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Playoffs will occur in a single-elimination, best-of-5 format. In addition, all matches will utilize the new Fearless Draft system, which has received positive feedback from the League of Legends community and is becoming a mainstay in future esports events. In Fearless Draft, teams can only select Champions once per match. The method is intended to improve Champion pool variety, encourage innovation and make matches more entertaining to watch.
Can Teams Enter the LEC by Winning EMEA Masters?
After teams win EMEA Masters, they are not guaranteed a slot in the LEC. This is because the LEC is a franchised league, so teams must purchase a spot from a limited number in order to participate. Spots usually sell for millions of Euros; sometimes even tens of millions. In order for a team to progress from winning EMEA Masters to the LEC, a current LEC team would have to be willing to sell their spot and that aspiring team would have to afford its cost.
While it's a difficult path, it is not impossible — things just have to align perfectly. Winning EMEA Masters is still a massive achievement and can attract sponsors and attention to a team, which can improve their chances of LEC entry significantly.
Now, let's explore the event's first matchups:
- Karmine Corp Blue vs ZennIT
- Ici Japon Corp. vs Geekay Esports
- Los Heretics vs Team Phantasma
- Papara SuperMassive vs Los Ratones
The EMEA Masters Winter 2025 Playoff phase overall will last from March 20 to March 23 2025. Here's a detailed schedule of the upcoming few days:
March 20:
- 5 PM CET: EMEA Masters Quarterfinals
March 21:
- 5 PM CET: EMEA Masters Semifinals
March 22:
- 5 PM CET: EMEA Masters Semifinals
March 23:
- 5 PM CET: EMEA Masters Finals
How to Watch EMEA Masters Winter 2025
Since EMEA Masters Winter 2025 is a Riot Games sponsored event, there are plenty of official stream avenues for fans to watch it on. Riot Games hosts official streams live on their League of Legends esports website, lolesports.com. The site also includes a detailed schedule, bracket standings, power rankings and news.
The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch in addition to YouTube. Affiliated YouTube channels will feature completed games as VODs so players can reference them to improve and watch later if they can't make the event's original broadcast time.
Twitch:
- twitch.tv/emeamasters
- twitch.tv/riotgames
YouTube:
- @lolesports
- @emeamasters
Riot Games also commonly partners with streamers who host watch parties of League of Legends events. Partnered streamers will usually indicate it in their stream title or tags. These partnered streams will often include additional languages and varied content.
In addition to live broadcasts, EMEA masters fans can keep up with the event on its official social media platforms. Riot Games' League of Legends circuit is active on several accounts:
- X.com: @emeamasters ; @lolesports
- Instagram: @lolesports
- Facebook: @lolesports