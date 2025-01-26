Emergency Nerfs to Mel from Arcane After Win Rate Soars Past 50%
League of Legends' newest Champion Mel arrived to the game on January 23 2025 to much anticipation. The empathic mage is the second original character from Arcane to make the transition into the Rift battlefield after her mother Ambessa. Fans had requested her in future updates for months, and her kit promised unique solar-themed abilities. Upon Mel's release, however, it became clear that she was just as OP on the rift as she was in Arcane — on Mel's first day in League of Legends, she skyrocketed to an unprecedented 50.7% win rate. Riot Games has since hotfixed her to rebalance the competitive meta. Here's everything we know about Mel's hotfix, her win rate, her ban rate and what changes to her kit may follow.
Why was Mel Hotfixed in League of Legends?
After Mel arrived on the Rift, players were immediately worried about her W reflective ability due to its major outplay potential. However, her Rebuttal was the least of the player base's worries compared to the rest of Mel's kit. Users noted her Radiant Volley Q's long range and heavy damage. Mel's Ultimate ability, Golden Eclipse, also dealt significant damage even with fewer stacks. Plus, her passive ability could execute minions, providing extremely safe and efficient opportunities to farm.
Mel's performance in the meta quickly became such an issue that players started permabanning her, and her win rate reached about 50.7% just a day after her release. To put things into perspective, Ambessa's win rate after release was around 40%. While a Champion's ideal win rate is around 50%, a positive win rate just a day after release usually indicates major issues in the character's kit.
In response to the issues, Riot Games implemented several hotfix nerfs on late January 24 2025. The team stated:
Mel is currently overperforming by a good amount as it seems we've overestimated her mastery curve and underestimated the learning curve for playing against her.- Riot Games
We don't want to immediately nerf her too much as we aren't seeing much growth and a healthy skew towards average players, but we do still want to bring her power down considerably, in particular around her level 6-11 power curve and when it comes to how reliably she can get kills without succeeding in her Overwhelm stacking game.
All Mel Hotfixes
- Searing Brilliance (Passive): Overwhelm Flat Damage AP Ratio 25% > 10%
- Radiant Volley (Q): Damage 13/16/19/22/25 > 13/15.5/18/20.5/23; Total Damage 78/112/152/198/250 > 78/108.5/144/184.5/230
- Golden Eclipse (R): Overwhelm Flat Damage Increase 65/80/95 + 25% AP > 60/70/80 +10%AP; Ult Flat Damage 125/175/225 + 40% AP > 100/150/200 +30% AP
Mel is the Most Banned Champion in League of Legends
As of January 26 2025, Mel Medarda is by far the most-banned Champion in League of Legends according to op.gg with a staggering 68.5% ban rate in Ranked Solo. To compare, Shaco (the second most-banned champion) sits over 40 percentage points below at a 28.74% ban rate. Mel will be banned in over two-thirds of any competitive player's matches in the current meta.
Did Mel's Hotfix Fix Her Win Rate?
As of early January 26 2025, Mel's win rate in Ranked Solo according to op.gg is 49.72%. This places her at 93 on the list of highest-win-rate Champions, directly below Leona. To put this placement into perspective, League of Legends has 170 total Champions and 78 have Ranked Solo win rates above 50%.
A 49.72% win rate is certainly an improvement from 50.7%, but it's uncertain if this nerf is enough to rebalance the competitive scales. Mel's effectiveness could swing too far in the opposite direction, requiring tuning buffs, but only time will tell. Her kit will likely develop quickly within the following few weeks, and Riot Games could possibly change aspects of her kit to prioritize support play as they did for Seraphine previously. However, many Mel players remain excited to test her capabilities in mid-lane. Like her Arcane inspiration, League of Legends Mel is adaptable, powerful and ever-changing.